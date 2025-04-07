Gotion holding job fairs

A sign welcomes visitors to the entrance of Gotion in Manteno. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette, Tiffany Blanchette)

Gotion Illinois, a global manufacturer in clean energy storage solutions, is expanding its upcoming job fairs to support both graduating high school seniors and workers recently displaced by the Gilster-Mary Lee facility fire in Momence.

The job fairs will occur on seven days over the next two weeks.

The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8, 9, 10 and April 15, 16, 17 at the Gotion plant at 333 S. Spruce St. in Manteno.

There will also be a weekend job fair for upcoming or recent high school graduates. That will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19 at the Gotion plant.

Those interested in applying must be 18 years old or older and must send an email to a.wheeler@gotion.com with their full name and zip code to pre-register.

The job fair will serve a dual purpose – welcoming both young job seekers and experienced workers affected by recent economic challenges, according to a Gotion news release.

The initiative is part of Gotion’s commitment to building local talent pipelines while offering employment and training opportunities to residents.

“These kinds of opportunities haven’t existed in this region for generations,” said Blake Stephens, director of recruitment at Gotion, in the release. “We’re creating a pathway in an emerging and critical national industry (power storage) that starts in high school, leads to college, and ends with a career – without the burden of student loans.”

The event is a part of the CAIC (Calumet Area Industrial Commission) bridge program initiative, a partnership aimed at aligning regional resources, training programs and employment opportunities.

Displaced Gilster-Mary Lee workers are now eligible to apply for Gotion’s paid training programs, along with the workforce dollars awarded due to the plant fire and associated closing. This can include formal certifications and even support for pursuing a full college degree while working – a path designed to lead to competitive, degree-equivalent compensation.

“To be able to upskill today’s displaced worker and give tomorrow’s tech workforce a foot in the door – that’s a win for our community and our business,” said Mark Kreusel, general manager of manufacturing at Gotion in the release.

Gotion has begun production at its Manteno facility and is hiring to support expansion. The company expects to hire approximately 230 additional employees by the third quarter, including engineers and the now-needed employees to operate newly installed lines, the company said in the release.

There is also a parallel demand for an estimated 700 union tradespeople beginning in April/May, including millwrights, electricians, sheet metal and other trades.

For information, contact Andrew Wheeler at a.wheeler@gotion.com.