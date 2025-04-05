Coal City softball wins, girls soccer ties: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Coal City 19, Joliet Central 3: Addison Hodgen had a great day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, a stolen base, six RBIs and two runs as the Coalers (5-4) took care of business in four innings. Darcy Ness also had a three-hit day, scoring and driving in three runs apiece. Madi Petersen tripled, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Khloe Picard had an RBI double and scored twice. Addison Harvey had an RBI single and scored three runs. Naomi Rodriguez allowed three earned runs on four hits, three walks and a strikeout in two innings. Brittnae Combs walked a pair and struck out a pair in two hitless innings.

Girls soccer

Coal City 3, Morris 3: After rain pushed back their nonconference rivalry matchup to another rainy night Friday, the Coalers drew with Morris and now sit at 3-0-1. Kylee Kennell scored a pair of goals, with Faith Horkavy also finding the back of the net. Courtney Elberts and Kyah Hawkins each had an assist. Chloe Pluger piled up 13 saves.

Baseball

Crete-Monee 10, Beecher 1: The Bobcats (4-4) only allowed five hits, but nine walks and four errors proved too costly in Friday’s six-inning affair with the Warriors. Steven Fezler’s first-inning single drove in Chasten Clegg, who also singled. Ryan Cruz, Marvin Rodriguez and Nolen Lane had hits as well. Santino Imhof allowed six runs (three earned) on three hits, six walks and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Clegg allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.