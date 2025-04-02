Curtis gains 2nd mayoral term

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis smiles as he wins the mayoral election Tuesday night. (Lee Provost)

KANKAKEE – Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis cruised to an overwhelming victor on Tuesday.

The first-term easily outpaced his Democratic Party challenger, former Kankakee schools Superintendent Genevra Walters by a lopsided 68.4% to 31.6% margin.

“Sixty-eight percent is a statement,” Curtis said after thanking supporters at his victory party Tuesday night. “People like what we are doing.”

