April 01, 2025
Curtis gains 2nd mayoral term

By Lee Provost
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis smiles as he wins the mayoral election Tuesday night.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis smiles as he wins the mayoral election Tuesday night. (Lee Provost)

KANKAKEE – Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis cruised to an overwhelming victor on Tuesday.

The first-term easily outpaced his Democratic Party challenger, former Kankakee schools Superintendent Genevra Walters by a lopsided 68.4% to 31.6% margin.

“Sixty-eight percent is a statement,” Curtis said after thanking supporters at his victory party Tuesday night. “People like what we are doing.”

A full story regarding the Curtis victory and other election results will continue to be posted on the Daily Journal’s website.