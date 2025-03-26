McNamara’s Trinity Davis, Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht earn media All-State honors

Bishop McNamara's Trinity Davis maneuvers through Seneca defenders during the Fightin' Irish's 51-30 victory over Seneca in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams were released Tuesday evening, where a pair of star guards from the area were recognized as some of the best in the state.

Bishop McNamara’s Trinity Davis, the Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was selected as a second-team member in Class 2A. Davis, who was also a second-teamer by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, averaged an area-high 20.4 points per game, highlighted by 122 3-pointers, as she led the Fightin’ Irish to a sectional championship. She graduates as the two-time Chicagoland Christian Conference MVP after being named the final Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore.

The area’s lone first-team selection comes from Class 1A’s third-place team, Cissna Park junior Addison Lucht. Lucht was named an IBCA first-teamer as well, in addition to being a Daily Journal All-Area, All-Iroquois County and All-Vermilion Valley Conference first-teamer. Lucht averaged 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4 steals per game for a Timberwolves team that had its best-ever state finish with bronze this season.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht eyes the hoop over St. Edward's Jordin Sauls during the Class 1A third place game on Friday, March 7, 2025 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

A panel of 20 Illinois media members voted for a first team and second team in each of the state’s four classes. A first-team vote was worth five points and a second-team vote was worth three points. Each class has a first team with the five highest in voting points, a second team with the next five highest and an honorable mention of all players that were mentioned on at least two ballots. There were 16 voters in Class 4A, 19 in both Class 3A and 2A and 18 n Class 1A.

The player from each class with the highest voting points total was named the Steve Tappa Player of the Year, named after the late longtime Illinois prep media member Steve Tappa, who died in 2024.

Steve Tappa Players of the Year

Class 4A: Ella Todd, Fremd; Class 3A: Nikki Kerstein, Montini; Class 2A: Lexi Baer, Peoria Notre Dame; Class 1A: Elaina Rager, Pecatonica

Class 4A All-State with voting points

First team

Ella Todd, Fremd, 75; Aubrey Galvan, Loyola, 73; Nora Ezike, Lyons, 67; Destiny Jackson, Young, 68; Ariella Henigan, Kenwood, 62

Second team

Danyella Mporokoso, Waubonsie Valley, 54; Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, 54; Kiyoko Proctor, Alton, 34; Gina Davorija, Glenbrook South, 31; Anna Campanelli, Huntley, 21

Honorable mention

Talia Norman, Alton, 17; Coco Urlacher, Fremd, 17; Jasmyn Trigueros, West Chicago, 13; Alli Linke, Prospect, 12; Danielle Brooks Kenwood, 9; Lindsay Harzich, Benet, 8; Natalie Frempong, Naperville North, 6.

Class 3A

First team

Nikki Kerstein, Montini, 93; Reganne Reardon, St. Ignatius, 84; Paityn London, Freeport, 81; Xyanna Walton, Butler, 69; Kamaree Pollard, Mount Vernon, 65

Second team

Madison Austin, Sterling, 55; Jamayah Wallace, Centralia, 41; Avery Tibbs, Washington, 40; Landrie Callahan, Morris, 39; Jamilah Jackson, Westinghouse, 38

Honorable mention

Paige Selke, Morton, 27; Becca McDougall, Washington, 24; Madison Hoffmann, Grayslake Central, 23; Grace Lee, DePaul Prep, 20′ Brooklynn Moore, Glenbard South, 9; Emma Pierson, Belvidere, 8; Melaina Zedalis, Mount Vernon, 8; Sage Stratton, Quincy Notre Dame, 8; Kaniya Todd, Dunlap, 6.

Class 2A

First team

Lexi Baer, Peoria Notre Dame, 73; Summer Brinkmann, Nashville, 72; Lauren Miller, Central-Southeastern, 72; Macy Groharing, Byron, 66; Taylor Davidson, Stillman Valley, 64

Second team

Reese Ramsey, Pittsfield, 59; Dalia DeJesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 54; Trinity Davis, Bishop McNamara, 49; Emma Behrmann, Nashville, 44; Sophia Hoffmann, Carlyle, 30

Honorable mention

Ayva Rush, Vienna, 29, Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, 28; Anna Weber, Pleasant Plains, 20; Taylor Trame, Breese Central, 16; Riley Cwinski, Aurora Central Catholic, 13; Samantha Brinkmann, Nashville, 11; Nyanna Payton, Peoria Manual, 9; Julia Mingus, Peoria Notre Dame, 8; Jamisen Green, Harrisburg; Chloe Probst, Teutopolis, 6.

Class 1A

First team

Elaina Rager, Pecatonica, 72; Lauren Flowers, Carrollton, 69; Tiara Williams, Morgan Park Academy, 63; Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, 54; Ava Heinz, Brimfield, 49

Second team

Kennedy Quinn, Abingdon-Avon, 48; Nancy Ruholl, Effingham St. Anthony, 45; Laney Cahoon, Orangeville, 43; Savanna Lynch, Elgin St. Edward, 39; Kenzie Kassing, Brown County, 33

Honorable mention

Jaklaya Hunter, Manley, 31; Shanti Taylor, Cairo, 30; Gracie Furlong, Galena, 28; Soraya Parker, Rockford Lutheran, 27; Bri Harms, Roanoke-Benton, 24; Alexa Jamison, Salt Fork, 14; Camrynn Jones, Polo, 12; Lucy Corley, Decatur St. Teresa, 9; Dayana Haslett, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 9; Zevon Zimbro, Sessier-Valier/Waltonville, 6.