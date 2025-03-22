Kankakee girls soccer scores first-ever All-City win against Mcnamara

KANKAKEE – Kankakee freshman defender Jasmine Torres' high school girls soccer career is only two games old, but she’s already ensured a spot in the program’s history books.

At Saturday morning’s All-City trip to Bishop McNamara, Torres drilled a tie-breaking goal in the 77th minute to give the Kays (2-0) a 2-1 win in All-City action, the program’s first-ever win over the Fightin' Irish (0-1).

"It was amazing because I got to see my team support me and be proud of me," Torres said of the celebration that was part of her monumental moment. “Also, it sets the standard that we can do better, and we know we can.”

The Kays trailed 1-0 for a good chunk of the day, with McNamara’s Ella Langellier breaking the ice just before the half for the only goal until the final stanza of the match. But as they upped their pressure chasing a goal with seven minutes left, they quickly saw it pay off when Jocelyn Sanchez bent in an equalizing corner kick at the 73 minute mark.

Kankakee's Jocelyn Sanchez takes a shot during an All-City game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

After tying things up, they dropped back to their normal formation, but when Torres saw a ball coming her way and nothing but green grass ahead of her, she took the initiative to get right back up.

“I was more up high on the side because I didn’t really have anyone to defend,” Torres said. “I saw the free pass, came up, I took it and scored the goal.”

To see a freshman be so cerebral and confident before the end of her first week of varsity soccer was exactly what Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi was hoping to see.

“She’s a great ambassador of what we’re hoping our players to be – coachable, willing to work hard,” Mkhwanazi said. “In that last game-winning goal, just getting there and giving 110%, that’s exactly what she did.”

Kankakee's Jasmine Torres dribbles during Saturday's All-City game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Saturday’s win helped continue momentum the Kays built at the end of last season when they won the program’s first-ever regional championship. A year ago, they were blanked 6-0 by the Irish as part of a ho-hum 5-4 start. But they went on to win eight of their last 10 games, including the regional championship, and now sit at 2-0 early this season.

“I think it’s the commitment,” Mkhwanazi said. “Having a talent pool that comes in, buying into a system, everything is starting to fall into place.”

As for the Irish, who opened their 2025 campaign Saturday, they also saw lots of progression despite the loss. First-year head coach Jason Dionne was without several team members during the week of practice due to the schools' four-day Kairos retreat, but was still pleased with how the team was able to execute their gameplan, especially with their defensive pressure and ability to control the middle of the field.

“During those trying times of the game, it was a battle,” Dionne said. “They were able to get one more than we were but I’m not upset with how we did. We played very well and disciplined until the final whistle.”

Bishop McNamara's Ella Langellier, right, makes a pass as Kankakee's Elizabeth Avalos defends during an All-City game Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Langellier, a senior, returned to form with her first-half goal for the Irish. A Daily Journal All-Area, Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association and All-Metro Suburban Conference pick as a sophomore, the Olivet commit was able to find the back of the net in her first game since that sophomore season after missing her junior campaign with a torn ACL.

“Ella Langellier is a gift, just as a captain of our team, a leader to our girls and obviously as a player on the field, being able to control things. Seeing her back playing the sport she loves, she’s heading to Olivet next year, just seeing her back on the field is definitely something that, as a coach and friend, is nice to see.”