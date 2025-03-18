Police apprehend man following pursuit, crash

KANKAKEE – A Kankakee man already on pretrial release and wanted on a no-bond warrant for failing to appear for a March 13 court date was arrested Monday following a pursuit early Monday.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department news release, 40-year-old Alexander M. Zaragoza was the alleged driver of a vehicle sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop about 3 a.m. Monday after the vehicle left a motel on South U.S. Route 45/52 in Kankakee.

The vehicle fled and the pursuit went from northbound Interstate 57 through Kankakee and Bradley before continuing north toward Bourbonnais, according to the release.

The pursuit continued on North U.S. 45/52 near 6000 North Road (Bourbonnais Parkway), where the fleeing vehicle collided with a Sheriff’s Deputy’s squad car. The collision caused the suspect’s vehicle to leave the roadway, enter a ditch and overturn.

Zaragoza exited the overturned vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby farm field. Following a brief physical struggle, deputies apprehended Zaragoza. A 40-year-old passenger in the vehicle was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, according to the release.

Zaragoza, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center, according to the release.

He remains in custody, awaiting a detention hearing on the following charges:

• criminal damage to government property (between $500-$10,000)

• reckless driving

• possession of stolen title/certificate/plate

• driving on a suspended license

• resisting/obstructing a peace officer or correctional employee

• obstructing a peace officer or correctional employee

• uninsured motor vehicle/bodily harm

• attempting to disarm a peace officer or correctional employee

• aggravated battery to a peace officer

• aggravated fleeing/eluding Police (21 mph over speed limit)

• aggravated fleeing/eluding (2-plus Control Devices)

• four active warrants – Kankakee County

• one active warrant – Iroquois County

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey expressed his relief that no officers or members of the public were seriously injured during the incident.

Downey, an outspoken opponent of the SAFE-T Act, said Zaragoza was released on pretrial services earlier this year because the offenses were not detainable.

“Unfortunately, this individual – who, without the failed provisions of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, would already have been incarcerated – has repeatedly fled from law enforcement,” Downey said in the release.

“In fact, he was wanted on a warrant related to a previous pursuit that spanned several counties and police jurisdictions. Career criminals like this defendant have shown a willingness to evade capture by any means necessary, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the law and public safety,” Downey said.

“I sincerely hope the courts will keep this individual off our streets before someone is seriously injured or worse. I continue to commend the diligent efforts of our local law enforcement despite the increasingly difficult circumstances created by recent legislation.”