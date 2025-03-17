Yoga, wellness center opening in Majestic

The Om Well Collective Yoga and Wellness Center is set to open this month at the Majestic at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

At the Om Well, it says true wellness encompasses the mind, body and spirit, according to a news release.

Classes begin March 31.

“At the heart of our community is a deep reverence for the interconnectedness of all aspects of life,” the news release said. “We understand that true wellness is not achieved through isolated interventions, but through a holistic integration of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual practices designed to nurture the whole person and facilitate a profound sense of wholeness and well-being.”

Om Well says to create a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can experience the profound benefits of yoga, meditation, sound healing, reiki and other holistic practices.

“We believe that by coming together as a collective group, we can amplify the impact of our cumulative efforts to promote wellness and vitality,” the release said. “Through a diverse array of holistic services, educational workshops, personalized experiences and supportive resources, we aim to empower individuals on their journey to optimal health and wellness.”

The Om Well Collective says it seeks to redefine the traditional wellness model, empowering both its practitioners and members.

For more information, contact Beth Rockert via email at theomwellcollective@gmail.com or by calling 815-207-1425.

Peoples Bank appoints new VP/CFO

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County recently announced the appointment of Kristi Horstmann as its new vice president and Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Horstmann will oversee the bank’s financial strategies, budgeting and investment portfolio management. With nearly 25 years of experience in the financial industry, she brings knowledge of financial operations, strategic planning and regulatory compliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristi to our team,” said Jeff Hammes, president of Peoples Bank. “She brings a lot of community banking experience and operational excellence, which will be instrumental in supporting our bank’s continued success. Her deep local knowledge blends perfectly with Peoples Bank’s commitment to Kankakee County.”

A graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in business/finance, Horstmann has also completed various continuing education programs on industry trends and regulations.

She actively donates her time as a cheer coach and athletic director for the cheer program for the Herscher Youth Football League. Horstmann lives in Kankakee with her husband and their two daughters.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County has three locations: 315 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais; 333 E. Court Street, Kankakee; and 198 South Creek Drive, Manteno. Peoples Bank has been in business for over 60 years, offering personal and business deposit accounts, mortgage and home equity loans, and business loans.

For more information, visit PeoplesBankDirect.com.