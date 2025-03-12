Their will be arts at Bird Park

Members of the Kankakee Arts CoLAB and the Kankakee Valley Park District have agreed to a collaboration with art programs in exchange for use of the quarry house at Bird Park. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – There really will be arts in the park in the Kankakee Valley Park District.

The board of commissioners and Kankakee Arts CoLAB signed an agreement this past week at the board’s February meeting. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the agreement, KVPD Executive Director Ross Bruni said.

Commissioner Don Palmer was not in attendance for the meeting.

“They can start utilizing the space as of March 1 and have begun working with our recreation staff to get programming started hopefully later this month,” Bruni said.

At KVPD’s January meeting, Bruni told the board this partnership was a plus for both organizations.

“We are grateful to our board and the board of KVPD and are looking forward to serving Kankakee together through art, music and activities that foster meaningful community,” CoLAB founder and board member Mary LeRoach said.

Kankakee Arts CoLAB, a nonprofit organization, was founded in June 2024.

For KVPD, it broadens the scope of programming when it comes to the arts.

“This is a wonderful example of how community partners can work together and accomplish both our goals, and still work for the community to provide wonderful programming,” Board President Dave Skelly said. “They have been a great community asset.”

During her presentation at the board’s January meeting, LaRoach said the organization was in search of more room than they have at their current location in The Majestic in the 100 block of North Schuyler Avenue.

The space is used for classes as well as storage for supplies.

Their lease is up at the end of April.

LaRoach said they have begun transitioning to the quarry field house.

“We will have a soft launch of classes in April, including Saturday morning programming that will be 9:30-11:30 a.m., LaRoach said.

This includes Artrageous: process art for kids of all ages on April 1; Doodle Club on April 12; and Open Studio on April 26. Intro to Fiber Arts will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 14.

“We are working on several other classes and a music events,” LaRoach said.

The organization will host its monthly Art Bites event from 5-7 p.m., March 18 at the Bird Park field house.

LaRoach said this is a meeting of creatives with snacks.

“It will be an open house theme this month instead of a guest artist. All are welcome to come and be inspired. Brian Prairie heads this up,” LaRoach said.