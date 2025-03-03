Coffee on Majestic menu again

Coffee has returned to The Majestic with the opening of Stefari Coffee House, located in the east wing of the building. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — Coffee was once a staple inside The Majestic property in downtown Kankakee.

In fact, it was the former Stefari Cafe shop, which was formerly located in the portion of the building — where Lush Vine now occupies — where Ken Lundquist first fell in love with this property.

Lundquist would often stop into the quaint restaurant back as early as 2020 and enjoy a cup of hot brew.

He freely admits it was inside Stefari’s cafe where his wheels began spinning regarding the idea that one day he and his business partner, Marci Sadler, could call this property their own.

That mission was accomplished only a couple years later. In September 2022, the duo, along with some business partners, purchased the former Burfield + Remington property, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., for $825,000.

However, in July 2023, the owners of the Stefari shop, Stefan and Ari Frunze, relocated to South West Avenue in Kankakee. There the couple opened not just a coffee shop, but a full-fledged restaurant, Stefari West Avenue.

While Sadler and Lundquist wished their tenants well, they were left without a coffee shop. The loss of the coffee shop left a hole, and it was noticed.

“It was a huge gap when Stefari left the location,” Sadler conceded. “The day-time traffic was down.”

And it was due to not just the loss of the products served at Stefari, but what the business had matured into. The coffee and restaurant had become a gathering spot, most noticeably for young adults.

While enjoying coffee, teas or some type of similar beverage, the site was often well populated. And, of course, it brought traffic into the location which was becoming filled with other retailers.

Unable to find the right person to open a coffee shop, the couple fell back to Plan B.

Plan B in the world of Sadler and Lundquist can be translated into something like this: Do it yourself.

So that is exactly what they did. The former approximate 400-square-foot Rebel Ice Cream shop was expanded to 800 square feet as a wall separating two locations was removed.

Within a course of several weeks, the empty space was turned into a new coffee shop.

The city of Kankakee kicked in a $10,000 grant to aid with the purchase of restaurant equipment, located in the city’s 1st Ward.

While not necessarily a coffee drinker, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is more than pleased with the opening.

“It’s a driver of traffic,” he said. “A place like this brings in people, and those people then look at the other shops and that’s what keeps the businesses sustainable. Coffee houses are always generators of traffic.”

The site opened Feb. 10. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The coffee shop is closed on Sunday.

‘Coffee shop feel’

Sadler said the site offers what she described as a “hometown coffee shop feel.”

While not criticizing the mega site coffee locations such as Starbucks or Dunkin, Sadler said the location is much more intimate.

“We knew we wanted a coffee place here and so far it’s getting good traffic,” she said.

She added sales have been increasing each week.

A grand opening is being scheduled for later this month.

In addition to the wide variety of coffee, teas and lemonade drinks, there is food as well.

Cookies and pastries from Nana’s Bakery are available. The couple also has muffins from their Stefari West Avenue kitchen. Within a few weeks the goal is to begin offering breakfast sandwiches from Stefari West Avenue as well.

They will also have some lunch items such as sandwiches and salads, again from Stefari West Ave.

This entire process has taken months. The couple said much thought was put into this area.

The only thing which couldn’t be accomplished was a drive-thru window. The lay of the land in the city’s downtown does not allow for such convienence.

“We don’t need a drive-thru,” she said. “There is something special about a coffee shop where you can come in and stay awhile.”

Lundquist added: “We are bucking the trend of a drive thru. Come in a stay a while. It’s better together.”