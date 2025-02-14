Momence fire damage estimate hits $20M

Smoke rises from Gilster-Mary Lee in Momence on Wednesday, Feb. 12, following a large Tuesday night fire at the factory. Damage to the site is now listed at more than $20 million, a fire official said. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

MOMENCE – The estimated damage from a Tuesday night fire at an east Momence manufacturing business has increased.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon reported Friday morning that the damage estimate has exceeded $20 million.

Spoon reported that the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been on-site.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Spoon said meetings with Gilster-Mary Lee company officials were expected to take place Friday.

The fire continues to burn at the site just east of downtown located near the Kankakee River.

Momence’s Island Park is located across the river from the plant.

Fire crews worked seven hours Wednesday night and six hours Thursday night damping down hot spots within the 40,000-square-foot plant site.

Fire crews responded to the factory about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Crews worked until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday putting out the fire.

Gilster-Mary Lee, based in Chester, produces a variety of food products for private labels, often store generic brands.

The Momence site produces hot chocolate mixes; chocolate, caramel and strawberry-flavored syrup; and tiny marshmallows for mixes.

The site has a workforce of 80.

The company has 10 production sites and two other locations that produce product packaging materials.

Gilster-Mary Lee took ownership of the former Kopak plant in the late 1980s.

In addition to the products manufactured in Momence, Gilster-Mary Lee produces cake, cookie, bread and biscuit mixes. The company also produces breading for companies such as Chick-fil-A.