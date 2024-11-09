2nd annual Homelessness Summit educates, recognizes change makers

Christine Haley, chief homelessness officer with the Illinois Department of Human Services, speaks this past Friday about the rise in homelessness across the state at the Kankakee County Summit on Homelessness hosted by the Kankakee County Homeless Task Force at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — As one might expect, the unhoused population face a much harsher life compared to the housed; from 2017 to 2022, the average age of death in Illinois was almost 18 years earlier among people experiencing homelessness.

The Illinois Homelessness Mortality and Morbidity Report from that six-year period shows the average age of death was 56.3 for homeless individuals, compared to 74.2 for the general population.

That statistic was just one piece of information shared to illustrate the reality of the unhoused during the second annual Kankakee County Summit on Homelessness.

About 65 people involved or concerned with finding solutions to homelessness in Kankakee County attended the seven-hour summit Nov. 1 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital.

The full-day event touched on a broad range of topics, from the impact of homelessness on government, law enforcement, educational and healthcare systems, to eviction and housing rights and trauma-informed care.

Interactive discussions also explored the barriers that can lead to homelessness, such as childhood trauma or experiences with domestic violence.

Christine Haley, Illinois’ chief homelessness officer, shared the mortality report and other statistics.

She also noted that Illinois has an overall budget of over $722 million for various programs to address homelessness in Fiscal Year 2025 to 2026, including about $175 million from federal sources and about $547 million in state sources.

Coinciding with the younger age of death, people experiencing homelessness were less likely to die from age-related diseases or cancer, but were significantly more likely to die from drug overdoses, traumatic injuries and excessive cold.

They were also three times more likely to be murdered, the report showed.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 36.6% overall increase in deaths of homeless individuals, compared to a 6.1% increase in deaths in the general population during the same time period.

SUMMIT OF KNOWLEDGE

Despite some grim statistics shared, Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis was pleased with the outcome of this year’s summit.

Bevis is a member of the Kankakee County Homeless Task Force, which formed as a result of the inaugural summit in May 2023.

The 2024 summit included a review of the task force’s trip to Rockford to gleam how that northern Illinois city has served its homeless population.

“I felt last year was a little, not doom and gloom, but it was more of, this was the problem, what are we going to do?” Bevis said. “This year was so much more hopeful, of where we’ve gone in a year.”

Dawn Broers, director of Fortitude Community Outreach and a fellow task force member, agreed with Bevis.

“A lot came out of the summit last year that we have done all year long, and [we’ve] implemented quite a lot of those suggestions,” Broers said. “I’m very proud to be part of the task force and the summit committee, because we’re rockin’ and rollin’ on the things that we’re doing.”

Broers added that the increased educational components to the 2024 summit was intentional. Members of the public were also invited to attend this year.

“One of the things that we’re realizing is, there’s a lot that our providers know, but our community at large doesn’t know,” Broers said. “It really is important to know [about the issues] to work towards changing that stigma, and getting some better decisions made by elected officials that can benefit both the homeless and the community. It doesn’t have to be either-or.”

Moving forward, the task force’s plan is to host the summit in November each year to coincide with Homelessness Awareness Month.

CHAMPION OF CHANGE

The second annual summit also included the establishment of an award named after the late Rev. Vincent Clark, who was executive director for Kankakee County Community Services Inc. for nearly three decades.

Clark died in September at age 62.

Broers was the recipient of the first Vincent Edward Clark Champion of Change Award.

The award will recognize someone each year who has made an impact on the lives of unhoused people in the community.

Nominations for the award were sought from the area’s social service agencies.

“It was not a difficult decision to decide who this year’s award will go to,” said Connie Lemon, executive director of Uplifted Care, while presenting the award.

Broers founded Fortitude after taking action when two homeless persons froze to death on the street in 2017, Lemon noted.

“The principles of meeting physical, emotional and relationship needs still permeate the organization,” Lemon said.

Broers said she felt honored to be the recipient of the first award.

“Vince Clark was one of a very small pool of people that I have a high level of respect for,” she said. “He was a significant loss to our community.”

The significance of the award’s title, both in its reference to Clark and the concept of change, was not lost on Broers.

“Working toward change, often, it’s a very hard road, a very hard path to take,” she said. “Folks don’t always like change. So often, it feels very defeating, like nothing will ever change.”

Fortitude is in the midst of a three-phase process to bring its guest services into the building it purchased in early 2024 at the corner of East Court Street and South Evergreen Avenue, which will involve extensive renovations. Currently, its guest evening services are provided at the Salvation Army and its overnight sheltering is provided in the Night Fort mobile shelter.

After more than a year of back-and-forth between Fortitude and its decision of where its home will be, Fortitude made its way back to the city of Kankakee, in part because of Mayor Chris Curtis’ positive reaction after participating in the task force’s trip to Rockford.

“My goal has always been to make a difference in the community for the better,” Broers said. “And that takes a very long time.”

