New CEO at Iroquois Memorial

Two months into his new job as CEO and president, Michael Tilstra is aiming to improve the assets and services of Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

With more than 300 full-time and contracted employees, the hospital is the largest employer in Iroquois County.

“I believe IMH has the most profound effect on the quality of life for the people of our area,” he says, adding that Iroquois Memorial is governed by people who live in the area served by the hospital.

Though still new to the job, he has been impressed with the employees at Iroquois Memorial.

“The people here are incredibly committed,” he says.

Many of them have worked at IMH for 20 years or more.

Tilstra defines the link between the hospital and the community this way: Trusting the people you know with the care you need.

The hospital has four modern fully equipped operating rooms. Among other procedures, they do colonoscopies, endoscopies, knee replacements, pacemaker implantations and treat kidney stones.

Because they serve a vast rural area, there is the reminder that in a crisis — a heart attack or an accident — Iroquois Memorial can stabilize the patient. Having Iroquois Memorial saves lives, he says.

Tilstra served as the mayor of Onarga for 16 years and was the administrative director of Nexus-Onarga Academy for almost 30 years. In many ways, those skills translate well to a hospital environment. At the academy, he was dealing with Medicaid and medical insurance funding, important revenue streams for the hospital as well. He’s been very interested in building up institutions and economic development, traits that will also help at the hospital.

Iroquois Memorial has clinics in Watseka, Gilman, Kentland and Milford. It wants to grow that number, along with offering more services. The exact services are still to come.

“There are several specialties we are looking at,” Tilstra says.

The hospital has an auxiliary and a fundraising foundation with good members, Tilstra says, but he’s looking to add more, as well as “re-energizing” the drive.

Iroquois Memorial has home healthcare, hospice care, a pharmacy and a nursing home. The nursing home is immediately adjacent to the hospital — simply walk down a corridor. That’s a plus for patients who need medical care and it’s also a convenience for doctors making their rounds.

The Iroquois Resident Home was the first nursing home in the state attached to a hospital. While all such senior homes have activities for their seniors. Iroquois may be more creative than most. They have the expected bingo, arts and crafts, and gardening. But they also had a recent birthday party for Barbie, yes, the doll, who turned 63. This summer they plan a June exhibition of bridal dresses, some fashion, but also memories from the past.

There are other links between the hospital and the community. Tilstra encourages the community to try the prices at the hospital’s pharmacy. Some folks, too, just stop at the hospital to have lunch in the cafeteria.

Tilstra, 56, is a native of Onarga. He graduated from Iroquois West High School, where he played both baseball and basketball.

He went to Parkland Community College and then earned his degree from Western Illinois University. But he’s the type who has continued to learn throughout life. He has an MBA from Olivet Nazarene University and took courses in accounting, business and computers at Kankakee Community College.

He’s been active in the community as the chairman of the Iroquois Mental Health Center Board, a trustee at Federated Bank and as a member of the Iroquois Economic Development Board.

He’s been married to Amy Harris Tilstra for 20 years. The Tilstras have three sons: Ryan, 19, at North Central College; Aiden, 18, at Iroquois West; and Collin, 15, also at Iroquois West. His two youngest sons have career aspirations to become pilots.

Tilstra enjoys woodworking, remodeling his home and playing golf. He’s the golf coach at Iroquois West and is planning a team trip to Kentucky Lakes.

As a morale booster for the staff, a series of outdoor barbecues is being planned by the resident home when the better weather hits in May. The food is yet to be determined, but the menu will be one of appreciation.