5 Benefits of Lifelong Learning

Lifelong learning is the path of learning one continues on by choice and might not even be an academic pursuit. One can push his or her mind to actively learn more about passions and interests, and this can have many positive benefits. With the help of Walden University, here are five major benefits to lifelong learning.

<strong>Helping brain health</strong>

Brains decline as they age. Continuing to learn and feed brains new information helps keep them active and sharp. This also can help prevent memory loss and other illness related to the aging of the brain.

<strong>Staying connected</strong>

Continuing education and learning presents individuals with more opportunities to continue making friends in their adult life — something that can be difficult once school is over and people are set in their ways with their friend groups. The connection also allows a platform for sharing new thoughts and ideas that have developed with what’s being learned.

<strong>Staying fulfilled</strong>

Research has shown lifelong learning can lead to an enriching life of self-fulfillment. When one takes the time to learn new things, he or she opens the mind and gains wisdom that can help make positive changes in life and the world.

<strong>Increase happiness</strong>

Lifelong learning is said to help improve one’s emotional balance, helping to avoid depression. Learning new things and advancing one’s brain, knowledge and skill sets help to increase happiness.

<strong>Easier than ever</strong>

Even without COVID forcing most things to be virtual, courses and demonstrations of all kinds have been available online for years and continue to grow. This provides the option of expanding academic learning at an older age or taking instructional courses on anything from sewing to publishing to cooking.