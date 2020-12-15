Manufacturer coupon questions concern shoppers

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I obtained a manufacturer coupon from a supermarket. This store’s name appears on the front of the coupon. However, the top of the coupon states “manufacturer coupon.” Can this coupon be used at any store or does it have to be used at the store that issued it? <strong>— Denise C.</strong>

Manufacturer coupons typically are easy to identify. They contain text outlining the coupon’s offer and terms, along with instructions for the store to redeem that coupon. Deep in the fine print, you usually will see a physical mailing address where the store can send the coupon for reimbursement from the manufacturer.

You also will see an expiration date and the words “Manufacturer Coupon” printed somewhere on the face of the coupon, too.

That said, stores sometimes partner with manufacturers to issue manufacturer coupons branded with the retailer’s own name or logo. They might be designed as part of a store promotion for shoppers to pick up in-store, cut out of the ad or receive in the mail. Of course, the store intends the shopper uses these manufacturer coupons at the store that promoted these coupons to its shoppers. However, a store accepting a manufacturer coupon can submit it for reimbursement, even if the coupon happens to have another store’s name on it.

There are exceptions to every rule, of course. Some stores’ coupon policies specifically exclude manufacturer coupons with another store’s name printed on them. At times, you also can see manufacturer coupons that state “Redeemable only at [Store’s Name].” In this case, another store might accept it, but I would advise following the terms of the offer. It’s likely the specified store and manufacturer partnered to create a manufacturer-funded deal intended solely for that store’s shoppers.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I saw some coupons in the newspaper inserts that looked unusual. They were coupons for canned soup and broth. They showed the product, the .50 discount, the expiration date and barcode, and the words’ “Manufacturer Coupon,” but there was no other text at all. In some ways, they were nicer than usual. They were easy to read and uncluttered. But they seemed so strange, having no fine print whatsoever.

I took the broth coupon to the store, as my supermarket had this product on sale for .50, and the coupon would make it free. The cashier would not accept the coupon, though, because of the lack of any terms. <strong>— Dan E.</strong>

I’m familiar with the coupons this reader has written about, as they certainly caught my eye when they arrived in the newspaper, too. Indeed, they were simple: Product, discount, bar code and expiration date — sans any other terms. It’s unusual to see a large amount of white space on a coupon, but that’s exactly what these coupons had. As Dan noted, they were remarkably easy to read because there was no block of fine-print text at all.

That said, any couponer who’s spent any time clipping coupons could look at these and know something was “off.” Some retailers’ coupon policies prohibit them from accepting coupons without a redemption address printed in the terms, so it’s understandable a store might not accept these.

In this instance, industry watchdog blog “Coupons In The News” reached out to the soup manufacturer, which acknowledged these coupons had errors that somehow eliminated all of the coupons’ terms from the design before they were printed and reached the newspaper. The brand stated the coupons still would be reimbursed if stores chose to accept them.

If your store accepts these coupons, you certainly can use them; despite their odd appearance, they are legitimate offers. If your store declines them, though, they also are within their rights to do so. No one requires stores to accept any coupons at all.

To determine what kinds of coupons your store will accept, go to your store’s website and view their coupon policy. If your store does not have its coupon policy on the web, ask to see a copy at the store’s service counter.