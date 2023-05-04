Thank You Teachers Letters 2023: Daily Chronicle

Cate Cardella: Dear Mrs Cardella, you are the best. You hardly ever yell at us and almost never swear. Thanks for being a great teacher. Jeremy Forsberg

Kelsey Chelberg: Thank you for pushing me to always be my best, you have helped me so much and I cannot say thank you enough. Laina Livengood

Kaki Johnson: Thank you so much. You always helped me in any way you could. When I was struggling you always helped me and made accommodations for me. You taught me how to advocate for myself and I truly appreciate that. I can not express how much I appreciate you. Clover Norris

Amy Hager: Thank you for being a good teacher! Julian Watson

Kayla Banac: Great English teacher at gk, always has a positive attitude and has a great bond with students. Aiden Awe

Bridget Oprins: Thank you Ms. Oprins for being kind and helping me with math. I love you and you’re the best! Carter Holliday

Scott Bastian: Dear Mr B, Thank you so much for being a wonderful teacher. you were the first teacher i ever met and you were my favorite since then. you are a amazing teacher and you take time to teach us everything we need for tests and quizzes. Thank you so much for being a wonderful teacher. Vanessa Bazan

Danelle Davis: Thank you for making Milaina’s first year at Lincoln a wonderful experience for her! She will miss you next year! Milaina Tennin

Abby Aska: Thank you for always being so kind, caring & understanding towards all of your students! Your hard work and dedication is so appreciated! Thank you for Making 2nd grade the best! Mason Davies

Dana Walker: I cannot thank you enough for what you have done to help my son Dale who has Down Syndrome soar with independence because he had you as his teacher! The high expectations, passion for teaching, and positive energy you had towards him pushed him to do so well in all areas of academics but for life skills and independent living! Because of you he was accepted into Project Search and I cannot thank you enough for being such an amazing teacher in every way!!! I am so honored to have you teach my son and my som is so blessed to have you as his teacher! Michelle DeBarba

Cindy Warren James: Mrs. Warren James opened the door for my love of science and aspired me to make an impact on others lives like she had on mine. I am currently majoring in elementary education at Northern Illinois University and I can only hope to be half the teacher Mrs.Warren James is. Emi Overton

Beth Mueller: We want to thank Mrs. Mueller for being an outstanding Kindergartner teacher. Tucker has thrived in his first year of school and it wouldn’t be possible without her love and guidance! Thank you! Tucker Shrader

Suzanne Croke: You are the best! Thank you for being my teacher. Freya Sloan

Jayne Muetterties: Thank you, Ms M, for being the most wonderful, thoughtful, caring, sweet, kind, funny, and funnest teacher!!! You’ve given Ellie the funnest school year so far, along with doing the same for her brother, Jack, last school year!! Last couple school years were rough because of covid but you gave both my young kids such hope for school & really helped them grow!! Thank you!!! You really know how to show kindness & thoughtfulness and concern for school work. Ellie Boerema

Mrs. Fell: Thanks for always keeping me updated showing my son kindness & not treating him any different than the other students we appreciate you. Jaylin Pearson

Teagan Cabral: Thank you for believing in me through a challenging year and supporting me so I can the best student possible! Genevieve Porter

Jayne Muetterties: Ms. M is the most amazing teacher. She fully dedicates her time and heart to her students. To Ms. M.. thank you for being so amazing. You are a gift to so many kids lives. Easton Baird

Kirsten Ellis: Thanks for teaching. Thank you for finding and giving me sudoku puzzles. You’re really nice and I like having you as my teacher. Shelby Fenstermaker

Terry Partridge: Thanks for being so nice. Thanks for letting us play splash and pop for letters. I like the crafts and games we play while learning. I’m glad I have you as my teacher. Shelby Fenstermaker

Carolyn Bollech: Mrs. Bollech has made Keitin’s first year at school awesome! Keitin looks forward to seeing her everyday. Keitin Kaschub

Colleen Schoenberger: Dear Mrs. Schoenberger, Thank you for teaching me this 6th grade year at St.Mary’s Sycamore school. You always pay attention to everyone around you and make sure that they understand whatever lessons we’re going over. Also, you always make sure that when you post assignments or tests that the day that it is due works for us and our school schedule. Other teachers might not care about that. But you do, because you always show our class respect just like we should show respect to you. For this I nominate you as my outstanding teacher. Liam Schroeder

Mrs. Sandra McNeil: Thank you for encouraging my child to reach higher, and never settling. You gave her that boost of confidence I was trying to instill in her, even during the midst of COVID. Azaria Bates

Mrs. Megan Com: Thank you for inspiring Aminah to just speak and trusting her voice. You pulled encouraged her to come out of the shell. Aminah Bates

Mr. Ryan Wood: Thank you for encouraging Azaria to listen to her voice. And informing her that even as adults we are wrong at some point. You’ve encouraged her to reach for higher heights. Azaria Bates

Joanie Novak: Thank you Mrs Novak for being a great teacher. Christian Jimenez Alvarado

Christina Stanislou: Stani is very cool i heart Stani she is my best friend. Megan Magro

Andrew Magis: Thank you Mr. Magis for always believing in me and being a mentor to me throughout high school. Your teaching methods and personality will always be remembered by me and my fellow classmates. Thank you Mr. Magis for making school enjoyable. Michael Yankle Jr.

Amanda Woltzen: We would like to thank Mrs Amanda Woltzen at Jefferson Elementary for ALWAYS going above and beyond every single day! From checking in on us at home on sick days to being the greatest reading, math teacher. She is kind, sympathetic in every way and truly cares about her students and it shows! You cannot do what she does everyday and not care, she is amazing!!! Hands down, like no other! We are thankful we had her in our lives and love her dearly. She will always have special place in our hearts and is one of those people that we will never forget. Thank you Mrs Wolzten! Bryant Family

Mrs. Haapoja: Thank you for always believing in me. Heidi Morales

Amanda L Schmidt: Thank you Mrs. Schmidt for all of your hard work and dedication that you have for all of our children. You are truly an amazing teacher that has left a marvelous impression on our kids. You are kind and friendly to everyone. Thank you for being the best Teacher any student can have. Khareem Price

Miss Alexondrea Koester: Thank you Miss Koester for always having the best interest in our kids. We appreciate your hard work and dedication. Our children are blessed to have you as their teacher. You have always gone above and beyond to bring out the best in kids. They have learned so much and enjoy going to school. Thank you Miss Koester for everything that you do! Khareem Price

Robert Knigge: Mr. Knigge is a brilliant teacher who knows the material excellently. Rene Camarena

Steve Ode: Very transparent, direct & superb communication skills with both students & parents. He makes sure to keep everyone updated on the happenings in his class. Thank You! Zaila Lucas

Edwin Quiles: Thank you for being an outstanding teacher this year. I like the way you teach the class, and collaborate with us while having high expectancies from us. You are very kind and make us believe in ourselves. Thank you for being an awesome teacher. (6th grade Huntley middle school)Sincerely,Andres Robles

Joan Boyce: Dear Mrs.Boyce, Thank you for being a great teacher. Thank you for having the patient to teach me what I know now. For teaching me the numbers, letters, sounds and also teaching me how to make friends. Paola Leon

Mike Sullivan: Dude is so chill and such a great guy. Always so positive and kind to everyone!!! Always takes the time to ask how you are. Adam Sargent

Michael Giera: Thank you for being the best band sub in history, you make us sound awesome, you helped us with 16th notes which I am grateful for, and we all wish you could stay, we miss you already. You also have a great sense of humor. Lily Schaddelee

Michele Green Larsen: Dear Mrs. Larsen, I strive to have a connection with my work one day as you do yours. You are always there, and you never doubt your students for a second. You are the true definition of love when it comes to teaching. You call all of us “your kids” and I am so appreciative that I have been able to be a part of that group. You are understanding and you always give your students your best. I hope to be like you one day. Much love, Lexi Zabel

Michelle Giera: Thank you so much Mr. Giera for making the 2023 band experience AMAZING! You helped us improve so much for the short time you were here. Everyday you came in with a smile on your face and your dad jokes are the best! Savannah McMurtrie

Amy Maher: Thank You for everything you do for my child Damoni Smith he learn so much throughout this year and I am so happy that you his teacher it means a lot to us we really appreciate you. Damoni Smith

Nina Barnes: We have had Nina Barnes as a teacher for several years and she goes above and beyond to find the special in each and every student. Working with special needs children is not a calling for everyone. Nina is so patient and loving. She eases every fear a parent has by keeping constant communication and seeing every positive in our child. Caroline Garkey

Traci Olson: Thank you for teaching me about Martin Luther King, Jr. and Abraham Lincoln. You are nice and you help me! Thank you! Sophia Borrelli

Mrs. McGee: Every day I’d walk into school wondering what we will do in your class. When I’d sit down I’d wish I wouldn’t pass. You always made me laugh in my darkest days, and gave my spirit a raise. I could never forget your lessons, I wish they hadn’t ended. For a while you were my teacher, but you will always be a friend. I remember when you’d put on Bill Nye the Science Guy and try to explain it to us!! Your hugs made me feel special and warm inside. You made me feel like I belonged at Cornerstone Christian Academy. Thank you!I miss you. Alli Vavra from the class of 2016. Allison Vavra

Cassandra Bochenczak: We are so appreciative of all the thoughtful, caring and uplifting work you’ve shared with Lincoln Elementary! Thank you for all you do! Emmett & Miles Maurer

Ellie Shaffer: Thank you for being my teacher. I like how you teach. You teach nice. Thank you for running the science experiments. Connor Stoker

Mindy Spinney: Thank you for all that you do. Maisy was a transfer student at the beginning of the year and you helped her feel at home in your classroom. Maisy especially loves when your mother comes to class to teach art. Thank you for inspiring with that and encouraging her dream of becoming an art teacher. Maisy Vulpitta

Brigid Wickness: Mrs. Wickness is the best teacher I’ve had in my life. She helps me with math, she lets us play fun educational things on our Chromebooks, and she doesn’t give us homework!!!! I wish that every teacher was like Mrs. Wickness! Auggie Wheaton

Debra Martenson: Thank you so much for being my teacher. Even though I’ve only knew you for a year I think you are the best teacher I’ve ever had. I love that you are funny but also strict and you make boring things fun. You teach us interesting things I never knew. Lillie Harper

Danielle Buettner: Mrs. Buettner came to our school district during Covid, she has been so wonderful to all the students and this was her first “normal” school year at GK. She goes to her student’s sports games. She always has a smile on her face! Lily Lippold

Dan Weller: We are so appreciative of the unconditional support Mr Weller gives his students as well as his athletes as a coach everyday. He goes above and beyond to make sure they are all taken care of and supported on and off the field and mat. After school hours or weekends, you can always count on him. Now a days that is exceptionally hard to find and that is exactly what a lot of these young students/ athletes need. The program saves them and being an amazing mentor and Coach is a job he does regularly without any hesitation. It says a lot about Mr/ Coach Weller as a teacher, person, and Coach and for that a huge Thank you!!! Your hard work and care does not go unnoticed! Thank you!!! The Bryant Family

Shawn LaPlante: Thank you for always helping me out when I have trouble on assignments or tests. The way you explain the problems make more sense and you are always willing to take time out of your day to help me with problems I have. Thank you for everything. Owen Fucilla

Ms. Kelly Corral: Thank You for teaching me this year! If I make mistakes on spelling you always help us. I am happy you are my teacher. Amara Tuggles

Mr. Dan Miller and Mrs. Shelly Plagakis: Thank You for all the support. I am glad you are my teachers and help me learn everyday! Ziggy Tuggles

Scott Bastian: Dear Mr. B, throughout my middle school years, you have shown me what it is to care. I am not saying that other teachers do not care for there students, but you care past the student barrier, you care about us. You know every student and you know what they find funny or what their interested in. You always take another step to make it better for us, for example you started the outline of America for us in our recent project. Not only that, but you are always open about what you do or how you feel, and I know it makes me and others feel for open as well. You are a caring teacher and I mean it.Your student, Caden Walsh

Tammy King: Thank you Mrs King for being so kind, supportive, and giving with your time and talents. And thank you for doing puzzles with me. Stevie Stoker

Nancy Summer: Thank you for all you do EVERYDAY, to help me be successful. You encourage me and most importantly you believe in me. Logan Hane

Michael Giera: Thank you so much Mr. Giera for making the 2023 band experience AMAZING! You helped us improve so much for the short time you were here. Everyday you came in with a smile on your face and your dad jokes are the best! We all wish you could stay! You will be greatly missed. Savannah McMurtrie

Stephanie Rich: Thank you for being so helpful to myself and my peers this year! I was worried about Fashion Class when I first started but I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with various projects with your help. Thank you for assisting each student individually, we see how hard you work to teach us. Elisabeth Snelling

Ms. Benner: Thank you very much for teaching this year you are awesome kind smart teacher! Diamond Neri

Erica Swan: I would like to again thank Ms.swan for being my case manager. She has been through everything with me and has been an amazing teacher. Thank you so much for all that you do. Zachary Neblock

Katelyn Roberts: Thank you to Mrs. Roberts for all you do for the first graders! Special thanks for making Jameson’s transition to a new school this year so smooth and for doing everything you’ve done for him during my husband’s illness and passing. I’m extremely grateful for you! Jameson Kubinski

Breeanna Hannigan: Thank you for being such a wonderful, dedicated, special teacher. You are everything I wanted my son’s kindergarten teacher to be. You are energetic, enthusiastic, kind, patient, and caring. You have made learning fun, and you truly care about the children you teach. I am so grateful for your constant communication with me as Joshua’s mom. I feel so relieved knowing my son is getting a good education and that you see his potential. You have worked hard to create the perfect learning environment for my son. Thank you for being you, Ms. Hannigan! We truly love and appreciate you! Joshua Scott

Mr. Wagner: He was patient with and helped me understand the concepts of the assignments. He explained it in a way that I would understand. It was nice he was available during lunch hour or after school. Thank you, Mr. Wagner! Drew Sibley

Jessica Roth: Dear Ms. Roth, thank you for being so caring and funny. You’re always happy and energetic, you make coming to school fun! Camryn Nealey

Jami Sauber: Mrs. Sauber consistently goes above and beyond to make her students feel valued, special and loved. Not only is she an amazing teacher, but she is also a Girls on the Run coach and K-Kids advisor at West Elementary. Anyone who is lucky enough to step foot in her classroom can quickly see that she is passionate about teaching and her students are her world. Nolan West