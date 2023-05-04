DeKalb High School humanities teacher receives 2023 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education

DEKALB – DeKalb High School humanities teacher Greg Solomon was recently surprised with the 2023 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education during one of his speech classes in April.

Established in 1989 to honor the memory of William Wilbur Wirtz, Alfa White Wirtz and Jeann Sohner Wirtz, the award has been presented each year by the Wirtz Foundation.

The honor encourages high standards of innovative achievement that bring quality to a public school system and vitality to a community, according to a news release. It is made available annually to recognize the distinguished service of outstanding individuals currently employed by DeKalb School District 428 who raise young people’s sights or promote a program or organization that lifts a student’s sense of human values and purpose.

“Being nominated for the Wirtz award was a true honor,” Solomon said in a news release. “There are so many amazing educators here at DeKalb High School and throughout the district that it is humbling to receive this recognition. Perhaps the most rewarding aspect is being nominated by a former student who is now a colleague.”

Solomon was nomimnated for the award by his former student, James Zucker, who now works as DHS’ instructional assistant.

Greg Solomon, DeKalb High School humanities teacher and recipient 2023 Wirtz Award Excellence in Teaching, poses with his students. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott of DeKalb School District 428)

“We become teachers to make an impact in students’ lives, and to be nominated by a former student indicates that at least at some level, and at least for this one individual, that goal has been achieved,” Solomon said in the release.

Solomon also serves as the high school’s forensics program head coach, a position he began more than 30 years ago while he was student teaching. Solomon is credited with establishing the DHS forensics program as one of the top programs in the state, according to the release.

He also has been active in the high school’s theater department and is currently the area coordinator fo humanities, helping the department move forward with curriculum and instruction development.

Greg Solomon, DeKalb High School humanities teacher and head of the speech/forensics team, pictured with DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larsen. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott of DeKalb School District 428)

Selection of the Wirtz award was made by educators nominated and recommended by current District 428 staff and was based on the nominee’s ability to positively influence, motivate and inspire students.

The 2023 nominees for the Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education are Alexondrea Koester (Lincoln Elementary teacher), Bethany Ray (Clinton-Rosette Middle School teacher), Greg Solomon (DeKalb High School teacher), George (Sid) Stratton (DHS security) and Emily Weller (elementary instructional coach at Littlejohn/Jefferson Elementary).