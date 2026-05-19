Opportunity House extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the organization during Give DeKalb County. Thanks to the generosity of the community, Opportunity House received support from 331 donors, 100 more donors than in 2025! Out of 157 participating nonprofit organizations, Opportunity House proudly finished second overall, reflecting the incredible commitment the community continues to show toward individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Opportunity House - Opportunity House Advances Transformational Expansion Following Strong Community Support (Provided)

As Opportunity House moves into the public phase of its Capital Campaign and facility expansion project, approximately 65% of the campaign goal has already been secured while construction efforts and fundraising continue. The transformational $2 million campaign will modernize the organization’s historic workshop facility and create expanded employment and training opportunities focused on community integration and long-term success.

The project comes in response to Illinois’ Dignity in Pay Act, which is reshaping employment opportunities for adults with disabilities by ending subminimum wages and encouraging competitive community employment. Opportunity House is meeting that challenge with innovation and forward-thinking programming designed to prepare participants for meaningful careers.

Opportunity House - Opportunity House Advances Transformational Expansion Following Strong Community Support (Provided)

A centerpiece of the project is the creation of a first-of-its-kind S.T.E.A.M. Workforce Development & Training Center for adults with disabilities. Built around a nationally renowned curriculum, the center will offer hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics while helping participants develop valuable workplace and life skills.

The redesigned space will also include career exploration labs, vocational training areas, employment readiness instruction, and spaces for employer partnerships. Opportunity House plans to add an educational auditorium, along with a new wooden gym floor and spectator bleachers to better support its outstanding Special Olympics athletes and their families.

Opportunity House - Opportunity House Advances Transformational Expansion Following Strong Community Support (Provided)

As this exciting transition continues, community members and local partners are encouraged to remain involved through continued support, advocacy, and donations that will help shape a more inclusive future for DeKalb County. If interested in a tour of the expansion project, please contact Tom Matya at Opportunity House.

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.orgohinc.org