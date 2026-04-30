Northern IL Home Search - Best Beach Towns in the United States for Affordable Living (Provided)

Beach life doesn’t have to mean seven-figure house prices, packed beaches, and constant sticker shock.

Across the country, there are still coastal towns where salty air, sandy mornings, and a slower pace of life come at a price that feels reasonable. Whether you’re working remotely, planning a retirement move, or simply craving life closer to the water, these communities prove that affordable beach living still exists in 2026.

Here are some of the best beach towns where coastal living remains within reach.

Gulfport, Mississippi

Median Home Price: ~$198,100

Gulfport quietly delivers one of the strongest value propositions on the Gulf Coast. Low property taxes and a cost of living well below the national average make it especially appealing for buyers who want to stretch their housing dollars without giving up the beach lifestyle.

The city itself feels approachable and lived-in. Downtown Gulfport is walkable, lined with local seafood spots and boutiques, and anchored by a creative, arts-forward community. Add miles of white-sand beaches and year-round sunshine, and Gulfport offers coastal living that feels relaxed, authentic, and welcoming.

Port Arthur, Texas

Median Home Price: ~$121,200

Port Arthur stands out for one simple reason: affordability. It offers the lowest entry price on this list, driven by higher housing inventory and far less tourist congestion than nearby Galveston.

Life here is quieter and more nature-focused. As the gateway to Sea Rim State Park, residents enjoy marshlands, boardwalks, and abundant coastal wildlife. It’s an ideal fit for buyers who love fishing, uncrowded beaches, and a slower pace—while still being within reach of Beaumont and Houston.

Pensacola, Florida

Median Home Price: ~$272,000

While many Florida beach towns have priced out everyday buyers, Pensacola remains a relative bargain—especially compared to the state’s southern coastal cities.

Pensacola pairs breathtaking turquoise waters and soft quartz sand with a strong sense of community. It’s military-friendly, offers robust veteran support, and features a historic downtown that hosts festivals, farmers’ markets, and year-round events. The result is a beach town that feels vibrant but still grounded.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median Home Price: ~$239,000 (Condos) to ~$340,000 (Single Family)

Myrtle Beach remains affordable largely because of scale. A substantial inventory of oceanfront condos keeps prices competitive and creates plenty of options for buyers seeking low-maintenance coastal living.

Beyond the beach, the area offers world-class golf, live entertainment, classic boardwalk attractions, and a thriving social scene—particularly for retirees and active adults. Reliable high-speed infrastructure has also made Myrtle Beach a strong choice for remote workers who want lifestyle without sacrificing connectivity.

Ocean Shores, Washington

Median Home Price: ~$338,900

Ocean Shores is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most under-the-radar coastal towns. While prices soar near Seattle and across much of California, this community offers dramatic ocean access at a fraction of the cost.

The setting is unmistakably Pacific Northwest: wide, drivable beaches, moody coastal views, and a deep connection to the outdoors. Residents enjoy hiking, birdwatching, razor clamming, and a creative atmosphere that naturally attracts artists, writers, and nature lovers.

How to Know If Beach Living Is Right for You

Before making the move, it’s worth stepping back and thinking through a few realities of coastal life today.

Work-Life Balance: Does the rhythm of tides and sunsets appeal more than the pace of city living?

Does the rhythm of tides and sunsets appeal more than the pace of city living? Seasonal Shifts: Are you comfortable with quieter off-seasons and the return of tourists during peak months?

Are you comfortable with quieter off-seasons and the return of tourists during peak months? Insurance Reality: Property taxes may be low, but flood and wind insurance can be a meaningful part of a coastal budget. Always factor current insurance costs into your planning.

Pro Tip:Visit your top choices during the winter months. Talking with locals when the crowds are gone gives you the clearest picture of what everyday life truly looks like.

Beach living isn’t just a dream reserved for luxury buyers. In these towns, it’s still a realistic—and attainable—way to live.