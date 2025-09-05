Braden Counseling Client Touts Benefits of Deep TMS Treatment for Depression

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and to celebrate this important designation, Braden Counseling shares the experience of client Sindy Marx—she has been undergoing Deep TMS treatment for depression for the past four weeks.

When asked why she decided to start Deep TMS treatment, Marx responded that she had been dealing with depression for almost 30 years. “I’ve tried different medications, but they only seemed to work for me until they wouldn’t anymore,” she explained. “Then five years ago I lost my son to suicide, and it broke me. I went into a deep hole, and the medicine wasn’t working anymore. I came to Braden Counseling for help.”

Diya, Braden Counseling’s Nurse Practitioner, suggested that Marx try Deep TMS along with a newer medication. “At this point, I was willing to try anything to see the light again,” said Marx. “Deep TMS treatment has been the best decision I’ve ever made. The other was coming to Braden Counseling.”

The main benefits that Marx has experienced after Deep TMS are that she feels more like herself and wants to create beautiful things.“I don’t feel hopeless anymore, or feel like crying all the time,” she said.

At Braden Counseling Center, our patients are our top priority. We understand that Deep TMS and Spravato (the only FDA-approved medication for treatment-resistant depression) are life-changing treatments, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

Sindy Marx expressed the desire to share her journey to provide hope to those who are struggling and to let you know that help is available.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out for help. You are not alone, and we are here to support you. Even if you have a current counselor, NP, or psychiatrist, we can work with them (and you) to get you the best results and help you feel better!

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com