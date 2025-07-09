Braden Counseling Center Offers Cutting-Edge EMDR Therapy

The staffat Braden Counseling Center is thrilled to announce that two of their talented counselors, Abby Lynch and Bridget Irioogbe, have been trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

What exactly is EMDR? EMDR is a form of psychotherapy designed to help individuals process traumatic memories. “It is most commonly used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-related symptoms,” explained Dr. Jayne Braden, owner of Braden Counseling Center. “During an EMDR session, the client chooses a traumatic event while engaging in bilateral stimulation, such as eye movements. This process is believed to help reprocess the memory and reduce its emotional charge.”

According to Braden, The American Psychological Association recognizes EMDR as an effective treatment for PTSD. “EMDR does not require you to continue to relive the event, unlike some talk therapy,” she added.

At Braden Counseling Center, EMDR will be offered as part of their comprehensive range of services. In addition to EMDR, they continue to provide regular counseling and there is no waitlist to see the Nurse Practitioner. The staffunderstands that clients may also experience other challenges such as depression, and they are proud to offer a wide range of treatments, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato, an FDA-approved nasal spray that can help adults with treatment-resistant depression. Spravato can be taken with or without an oral antidepressant.

The staff at Braden Counseling Center is excited about the positive impact that Abby and Bridget’s new expertise in EMDR will have on their clients and the community. If you have any questions about EMDR or any of their other services, please don’t hesitate to reach out. They are here to support you on your journey towards healing and well-being.

