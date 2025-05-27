New Therapy Offers Option for Treatment-Resistant Depression, OCD

The Braden Center in Sycamore, IL is excited to announce the addition of BrainsWay Deep TMS (Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) to our treatment offerings. This cutting-edge, FDA-cleared technology is designed for individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and nicotine dependence.

Deep TMS is a non-invasive, outpatient treatment that uses magnetic fields to safely and effectively stimulate specific areas of the brain involved in mood regulation and behavior. It’s especially beneficial for individuals who have not experienced success with traditional treatment options such as medication or talk therapy.

We’re proud to introduce this powerful therapy during Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to reducing stigma and promoting access to innovative mental health care.

In a landmark multi-center study published in World Psychiatry (Levkovitz et al., 2015), Deep TMS demonstrated a 75% response rate and a 51% remission rate in patients with treatment-resistant depression. These outcomes highlight Deep TMS as a meaningful option for those who may feel like they’ve run out of solutions. Additional clinical studies have shown significant improvements for patients with OCD and smoking addiction, with Deep TMS being the only TMS system FDA-cleared for smoking cessation.

Our mission at The Braden Center has always been to offer compassionate, evidence-based care. The introduction of Deep TMS allows us to bring even more hope and healing to our community.

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression, OCD, or nicotine dependence, and traditional treatments haven’t worked, we encourage you to reach out and learn more about this remarkable therapy.

To schedule a consultation or to find out more, please contact our office at:

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com