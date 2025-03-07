What to Know About Concealed Carry in Illinois

In Illinois, carrying a concealed firearm comes with strict legal requirements and responsibilities. Unlike some states that allow open carry, Illinois mandates that individuals obtain a Concealed Carry License (CCL) to legally carry a handgun in public. Understanding the rules surrounding concealed carry is essential for staying compliant with state laws and avoiding legal consequences.

To be eligible for a CCL, applicants must be at least 21 years old and possess a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card. They must also have no felony convictions, no domestic violence offenses, and no history of mental health issues that resulted in involuntary admission to a facility. Additionally, individuals with a record of substance abuse treatment within the past five years are ineligible. A 16-hour state-approved firearms training course is required, covering firearm safety, proper handling, and Illinois firearm laws. Once the training is complete, applicants must submit their proof of completion, a recent photograph, and fingerprints to the Illinois State Police. The application fee is $150 for residents, and the license is valid for five years.

Even with a CCL, there are restrictions on where firearms can be carried. Concealed weapons are prohibited in schools, government buildings, public transportation, courthouses, and establishments where alcohol sales make up more than 50% of revenue.

Concealed carry license holders must always carry their CCL and FOID card while armed and are required to disclose possession of a concealed firearm if approached by law enforcement. Failure to comply with the Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act can result in penalties, including suspension or revocation of the license.

Since firearm laws are subject to change, it is crucial for CCL holders to stay informed about state and local regulations. Checking updates from the Illinois State Police or consulting an expert on firearm laws can help ensure compliance and responsible gun ownership.

