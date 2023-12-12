Choosing a Solar Company: What to Know

A solar photovoltaic (PV) system could be the best investment you’ve ever made – but it can also be expensive, so selecting the right solar company is important. Solar equipment is built and warrantied to last 25 years on average, so going solar is a long-term commitment. You want a solar company you can trust and have a lifelong relationship with over the life of your PV system.

Reputation

Look for stability in your solar installer. A local company that has developed a great reputation over a number of years will have a long track record of satisfied customers. Ask for customer references.

The System

There is a wide range of solar PV systems available, and the technology will be a big part of your decision. Your solar PV system can be tied to the existing electrical grid or tied to a battery system to be off-grid. The equipment for these two system connections differs; this will be reflected in the price.

Some solar PV systems generate power more efficiently than others, depending on their design and the materials used. Ask whether the solar PV system has power optimizers or remote monitoring capability to ensure the system is producing energy to its fullest potential. These added solar components will cost more when comparing bids, but the overall return on investment will be met sooner.

Incentives

The solar company should be familiar with all of the available state and federal incentives. State incentives vary, depending on where you live. Your solar PV system could be eligible for the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), a tax credit that is 30% of your solar PV system cost. Consult your tax advisor to verify if you qualify for the ITC.

Purchasing Options

The solar company should provide multiple financing options. These options could entail cash payment, financing through a local bank, or leasing, although leasing could mean the loss of financial incentives.

For more information, please contact:

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net