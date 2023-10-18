City of DeKalb accepting applications for local nonprofit public aid

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is accepting fiscal 2024 Human Services Funding applications meant to provide public funding to eligible local nonprofits.

The applications are due at 5 p.m. Oct. 20, according to a news release.

Applications are available for nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status. The organizations must provide services to low-to-moderate-income households; domestic or sexual violence victims; older adults; at-risk children and youth; abused or neglected children; individuals with disabilities; individuals with mental health or substance abuse conditions; and families and individuals who are homeless or at risk for homelessness. The funds will be around $200,000, pending the City Council’s 2024 budget approval.

Late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. Application instructions and materials are available on the city of DeKalb website under “Community Development/Community Services/Human Services Funds.”

For information, call 815-748-2366 or email jennifer.yochem@cityofdekalb.com.