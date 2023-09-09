‘Annie’s Story Time’ offered monthly at Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will partner with the DeKalb Public Library to host a monthly “Annie’s Story Time” children’s program.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the program at 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 on the homestead’s lawn, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

The program feature interactive songs and movement. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. In the event of inclement weather, the story time will be held inside the homestead. No registration is required to attend.

The program is named after Joseph F. Glidden’s niece, Annie. She helped promote DeKalb’s social and cultural causes. Glidden formed the Library Whist Club in 1898. The club used its membership dues funds to purchase books for the DeKalb Public Library.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.