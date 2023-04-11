‘DeKalb was home’: The Grove Tavern in DeKalb promises to put modern spin on American cuisine

DeKALB – The Grove Tavern, the latest addition to the restaurant scene in downtown DeKalb, is coming soon, its owners say.
Long-time friends Jason Engstrom, Sam Patterson and Steve Gackowski are teaming up to run and operate the new establishment, 204 N. Fourth St.
The restaurant, which occupies a portion of the first floor of Pappas Development-owned Agora Tower downtown, is expected to open for business in the coming weeks.
Patterson said he and his partners believe there’s a demand for more modern taverns in the city’s downtown.
“A lot of places have closed,” Patterson said. “There’s not a lot of places left here. We loved Twin [Tavern] where [Patterson] worked. That kind of was our inspiration, a Twin [Tavern] style thing.”
At The Grove Tavern, patrons can enjoy live entertainment in the lounge area as well as TVs mounted around the bar for viewing.
The outdoor patio will allow the restaurant to cater to an additional 40 to 50 patrons on top of the 85 seated indoors.
Patterson gave kudos to the city for completing the $1.8 million downtown reconfiguration project last year and how it has improved walkability for residents and community members.
“I think also with the downtown expanding the sidewalks and there’s people able to be able to walk around clean it up a little bit, I think it’s good for more diversity downtown as far as what we can offer,” Patterson said. “We’re trying to set ourselves apart and give you another option that isn’t around here.”
Patterson said he and his partners are putting a lot of careful attention into the atmosphere they’re trying to establish at The Grove Tavern.
“Generally speaking, we wanted a lighter [feel] – not like a dark dive bar or even a dark steakhouse feel,” Patterson said. “We wanted to bring a little bit of light in here because our menu is fresh, not a lot of fried foods or frozen food. … We wanted our space to reflect what we’re doing with our menu.”
Patterson stressed that the restaurant and its leadership is making it a point to set itself apart from the competitors.
“We’re trying to keep a modern approach to American food,” Patterson said. “You get a lot of the same stuff around here, which everyone loves. But we’re just trying to maybe put a little spin on those same dishes.”
Patterson said the timing felt right for him and his friends to venture into the restaurant industry.
“We all decided maybe it was time to open up a restaurant,” Patterson said. “DeKalb was home. So, we decided to try to take a shot out here. We found a good space to do it.”
Engstrom said he, for one, has previous experience running and working for similar type operations.
“I’ve been in the industry 20-something years,” Engstrom said. “I managed a restaurant out in Geneva downtown – more of a cocktail-focused bar with a seasonal rotating menu as well. I started at Twin Tavern back when I was 14 stocking booze. I gradually just moved up. I knew this is what I wanted to do from the time I was probably 18, 19. They were all off to the college getting their business degrees and stuff.”
Patterson said he plans to handle the establishment’s finances and other backend functions.
“I kind of help with the backend, the financials,” Patterson said.
Engstrom said he intends to act as general manager of the restaurant.
“I’ll be operations as far as day-to-day, but a lot of things I try to bounce off [Patterson’s] head,” he said. “He’s coming from Chicago, [and] he’s had a lot of the culinary scene out there.”
Both said Gackowski will fill in where and when needed at the restaurant.
For information about the restaurant, visit thegrovetavern.com.