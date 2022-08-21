DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $20K program grant to Genoa

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently awarded the city of Genoa $20,000 from the Community Economic Development Implementation Grant.

The grant will allow the city of Genoa to conduct comprehensive and strategic planning processes. The processes will allow for insights into community views and ideas for the future of Genoa.

The DCCF developed the grant program to provide communities additional opportunities for further growth and success. Communities in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for funding to support implementation projects that align with their economic plan or to support further economic planning.

Overall, $300,000 is committed to the grant program through donor support. Each community is eligible to apply for a maximum of $20,000 over the three-year life span of the grant program.

Grant applications must reference a recently completed community economic development plan and connect to implementation projects within the plan or to support continued economic planning.

For questions or additional information on the Community Economic Development Implementation Grant program, contact Community Engagement Director Teri Spartz at 815-748-5383 or t.spartz@dekalbccf.org. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org.