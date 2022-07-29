Harold’s Chicken coming to Sycamore

SYCAMORE - A franchise that has grown out of the fryers of south suburbs of Chicago is coming to DeKalb County in August.

Harold’s Chicken will open its newest location on Peace Road in Sycamore Aug. 9.

The area’s newest fried chicken joint is going to bring flavor, known to Chicagoans for over 50 years, out to corn country. That’s why Asielsel Mitchell and Brian Fleming, the owners of the new establishment, joined together to open the new business venture - they want locals to experience the food they love.

“You have something good and you want everybody to know about it, you want them to taste it, experience that same love,” Mitchell said. “We want them to get that chicken, ‘cause I know we love it and a lot of people from Chicago who moved to DeKalb, they love it.”

The restaurant may have chicken in its name but it also serves catfish nuggets, gizzards and a handful of other items. It will also serve a drink that no other restaurant in the county currently offers: Kool-Aid.

Fleming said the store’s late hours will help business and give area residents an opportunity to eat into the wee hours of the morning.

“We close Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 2 in the morning. So there’s nothing else open,” Fleming said. “The only thing that’s open after midnight in Sycamore is McDonald’s and they close at midnight. So if you work a second shift or you’re going to a third shift, we’re going to be here.”

Harold's Chicken in Sycamore will be open later than most other food service establishments in the area. (Camden Lazenby)

Fleming, a DeKalb County resident since 1997, said community involvement is how he’ll measure the success of the business.

“We definitely want to make sure that we aggressively get involved with a lot of community activities, whether it be high schools, nonprofits, giving back to certain entities, as well as exposure,” he said.

Mitchell, who’s been in the area for nearly ten years, think’s it’s important their new business helps bring families together.

“We want to cater to the family environment as well because, you know pre-Covid you could go somewhere, bring your family and enjoy your meal,” he said. “And then post-Covid it’s been kind of sketchy. Like it hasn’t been easy to go places.”

When they open their doors to the public on Aug. 9 at 265 West Peace Road in Sycamore, they will have a family friendly atmosphere with bounce houses out back and a live DJ in the front.

“We’re just going to celebrate,” Fleming said. “We anticipate selling out, so please get here early.”