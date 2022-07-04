Fourth of July update: DeKalb fireworks still on, severe thunderstorm warning issued

DeKALB - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb County until 5:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the alert, the warning includes much of the northern and central portion of the county, encompassing DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa.

The weather alert will remain in effect until Monday evening. While temperatures fell into the high 70s Monday afternoon, they’re expected to rise into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday effective in much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb County.

Fireworks, a concert by the DeKalb Municipal Band and festivities in Hopkins Park in DeKalb are expected to continue as planned despite the weather and reports of a mass shooting at a Highland Park Independence Day parade earlier Monday, about an hour east of DeKalb County into the Chicago suburbs.

Six people were reported dead and dozens more injured as a suspected shooter remains at large.

Katie Drum, marketing coordinator for the DeKalb Park District which hosts the annual Fourth of July show in DeKalb, said the park district is in communication with area authorities to ensure tonight’s festivities remain safe.

“Our Executive Director, John Shea, has been in close communication with the City of DeKalb, DeKalb Police Department, and DeKalb Fire Department, as the public’s safety is our number No. 1 priority,” Drum said Monday. “Our hearts go out to the Highland Park community and victim’s families regarding this Fourth of July tragedy. We will do everything in our power to ensure it is a safe and memorable holiday for all.”