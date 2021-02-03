U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood endorses Carolyn Morris, Mark Pietrowski Jr. in local mayoral races

A current DeKalb city alderman and former DeKalb County Board chairman will be getting U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s vote in the upcoming consolidated election.

According to a Monday news release from Underwood’s office, Underwood, D-Naperville, announced she will endorse Carolyn Morris in the DeKalb mayoral race for the April 6 election through her political action committee the Farm Team PAC.

DeKalb Council Member - Ward 1 Carolyn Morris during the council meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Underwood also will endorse Mark Pietrowski Jr. in the Cortland town mayor race, according to the release.

Mark Pietrowski Jr. is pictured in this file photo from November. He has said he will not seek reelection to the DeKalb County Board, and will leave the board after eight years in office, six as board chairman. (Mark Busch)

“We have so many extraordinary local leaders in northern Illinois – teachers, veterans, local business owners, and more – who have stepped up to serve our community. I’m delighted to endorse this cohort of exceptional local candidates,” Underwood said in the release. “Running a campaign is hard work, whether you’re running for school board, mayor, or Congress, and you cannot do it alone. I am committed to helping these candidates run strong campaigns. Together, we’ll continue building the northern Illinois we all dream of.”