DeKalb County athletes commit to play in college for 2022

A look at where DeKalb County athletes on Wednesday committed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Faith Feuerbach, Sycamore basketball - St. Thomas (NCAA Division I)
Caylee Sharkey, Sycamore volleyball - Mississippi State (NCAA Division I)
Bradley Gillum, DeKalb wrestling SIU-Edwardsville (NCAA Division I)
Grace Algrim, Kaneland softball - University of Northern Colorado (NCAA Division I)
Taylor Hames, Kaneland softball - Mount Mary University (NCAA Division III)
Madison Buckley, Kaneland volleyball - Ball State (NCAA Division I)
Meghan O’Sullivan, Kaneland volleyball - Grand Valley State (NCAA Division II)
Griffin Hallahan, Sycamore baseball - Southeastern Community College (JUCO)
Chelsea Born, Sycamore softball - Waubonsee Community College (JUCO)
Logan Neblock, Genoa-Kingston softball - Viterbo (NAIA)
