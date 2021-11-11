August 04, 2022
DeKalb County athletes commit to play in college for 2022

By Eddie Carifio

Caylee Sharkey poses with her family after the Sycamore volleyball player signed her letter of intent to play for Mississippi on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (provided photo)

A look at where DeKalb County athletes on Wednesday committed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Faith Feuerbach, Sycamore basketball - St. Thomas (NCAA Division I)

Faith Feuerbach poses with her family after the Sycamore basketball player signed her letter of intent to play for St. Thomas on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Provided photo)

Faith Feuerbach emerging as another scoring option for Spartans ]

Caylee Sharkey, Sycamore volleyball - Mississippi State (NCAA Division I)

Bradley Gillum, DeKalb wrestling SIU-Edwardsville (NCAA Division I)

Grace Algrim, Kaneland softball - University of Northern Colorado (NCAA Division I)

Taylor Hames, Kaneland softball - Mount Mary University (NCAA Division III)

Madison Buckley, Kaneland volleyball - Ball State (NCAA Division I)

Meghan O’Sullivan, Kaneland volleyball - Grand Valley State (NCAA Division II)

Kaneland volleyball player Megan O'Sullivan, softball players Grace Algrim and Taylor Hames, and volleyball player Madison Buckley pose at a signing day ceremony Wednesday, November 10. (provided photos)

Griffin Hallahan, Sycamore baseball - Southeastern Community College (JUCO)

Chelsea Born, Sycamore softball - Waubonsee Community College (JUCO)

Logan Neblock, Genoa-Kingston softball - Viterbo (NAIA)

Logan Neblock, softball player for Genoa-Kingston, committed to Viterbo University (Provided photo)

This article will be updated throughout the day. To be included, send a photo and information to ecarifio@shawmedia.com