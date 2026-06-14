Waterman vacation Bible school begins June 29

Waterman United Methodist Church and Waterman Presbyterian Church will offer a ”Snowball Mountain Challenge" vacation Bible school for children ages four through fifth grade (Photo provided)

Waterman United Methodist Church and Waterman Presbyterian Church will offer a ”Snowball Mountain Challenge" vacation Bible school for children ages four through fifth grade.

The free Bible school will run from 9 to 11:45 a.m. June 29 through July 1 at Waterman United Methodist Church, 210 W. Garfield St.

Activities include games, songs, STEM activities, Bible lessons and crafts. Attendees must be four years old by June 1.

Registration is encouraged. Participants who register by June 22 will receive a Bible school music CD with a download code. Registration also is available at the school.

For information or to register, visit watermanumc.org, watermanpres.com/ or the churches Facebook pages.