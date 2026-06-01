Camp RAMP begins July 27 in Rockford

RAMP Disability Resources and Services will offer a “Camp RAMP: Building Skills for the Real World” for disabled youths ages 16 to 22 July 27 through July 30 in Rockford (iStock/DragonImages)

RAMP Disability Resources and Services will offer a summer camp for youth and young adults with disabilities to grow life and leadership skills, explore future careers, connect with community organizations and gain real-world experiences.

“Camp RAMP: Building Skills for the Real World” for those aged 16 to 22 will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27 through July 30 at RAMP, 202 Market St., Rockford. There’s no cost to participate.

Attendees can tour local organizations, listen to guest speakers with disabilities, participate in hands-on projects and learn skills to prepare for adulthood and future employment opportunities.

Due to limited space, registration is required. Accommodations can be requested at registration. Registration is due July 1. To register, call 815-968-7467 or email mebert@rampcil.org.

RAMP is a United Way member agency that aims to build an inclusive community to encourage individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential.

For information, visit rampcil.org or call 815-968-7467.