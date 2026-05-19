Northern Rehab to offer pickleball presentations June 2 and 4

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will offer two “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” next month in Genoa and Sycamore for community members to learn more about the sport.

The free presentations will be held at 9 a.m. June 2 at the Genoa Park District’s outdoor courts, 400 E. Second St., Genoa, and at 9 a.m. June 4 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore.

Participants can learn warm-up and cool-down stretches to prevent injuries, improve mobility and feel their best. Attendees are encouraged to wear court shoes and workout clothes.

The presentations will be led by certified athletic trainer Beth Schwarz.

Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/online-registration/Pickle-Ball or the Sycamore Park District Community Center’s service desk, email ChrisH@sycparks.org or call 815-784-5612 or 815-895-3365.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events, genoaparkdistrict.com, sycparks.org or call 815-784-5612, 815-895-3365 or 815-784-6417.