Daily Chronicle girls track and field qualifiers for the State Finals

Sycamore’s Krista Cobb makes her winning throw in the discus finals Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A girls track sectional at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Class 1A

Ally Keilman, Indian Creek: The junior qualified in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. She’s seeded 23rd out of 44 in the 110 (16.26 seconds) and 29th out of 44 in the 300 (48.91).

[ Check out photos from Kaneland, Sycamore, more at the sectional here: ]

Class 2A

Krista Cobb, Sycamore: After missing out on state in the shot put, the senior entered the discus on a mission and hurled the disc 41.16 meters, the second-best throw at any sectional in the state. She’s one of the favorites in the 32-team field heading in.

Sydney Fabrizius, Sycamore: The junior pole vaulter enters the state meet as one of the favorites, seeded third after clearing 3.57 meters at the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston sectional last week.

Delainey Baran, Kaneland: The senior pole vaulter cleared 3.42 meters at the sectional, a mark that places her seventh out of 38 qualifiers at the state meet heading into competition this weekend.

Peyton Haywood, Kaneland: The senior high jumper cleared 1.54 meters to win the sectional title. It also seeds her eighth at state out of 40 qualifiers.

4x100 relay, Genoa-Kingston: Haley Oranger, Hailey Dunn, Presley Meyer and Jessie Fredrickson set a team record of 49.76. They’ll be seeded 17th out of 36 entries.

Chloe Shere, Sycamore: The freshman has had a huge impact on the Spartans this year. Not only is she on the 4x800, but she’s also in the 400, seeded 20th out of 34 with a time of 1:00.15.

Jordan Lisafeld, Sycamore: The sophomore pole vaulter is seeded at 2.97 meters, 23rd out of 38.

Amani Meeks, Kaneland: The junior cleared 5.13 meters in the long jump, seeding her 25th out of 31 entries.

Kayla Schulz, Kaneland: The junior launched her shot put 10.69 meters to win the sectional and will be seeded 26th out of the 31 competitors who made it to Charleston.

Regan Creadon, Genoa-Kingston: The senior set a personal best at the sectional in the shot put and will be seeded at 10.65 meters, which puts her 27th out of 31.

Taya Johnson, Sycamore: The senior is seeded 27th out of 32 in the discus with a mark of 32.97.

Layla Janisch, Sycamore: The senior is not only on the 4x800 relay, but qualified solo in her third trip to Charleston in the 800. Her 2:23.53 seed time put her 27th in the 35-entry field.

Grace Moreno, Kaneland: The second of two senior pole vaulters representing the Knights in Charleston, she cleared 2.97 meters at the Genoa-Kingston Sectional to earn her spot. She’s seeded 29th out of 38.

Class 3A

Alex Schwantes, DeKalb: The cross country standout for the Barbs is heading to Charleston. The junior is seeded 21st out of 30 in the 3,200 with a time of 11:09.54.

4x200 relay: Alicia Delgado, Niyah Frazier, Tawonna Keith and Amaya Kemp are seeded 27th out of 33 teams with a time of 1:44.23.