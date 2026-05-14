Whooping cough on the rise in DeKalb County, health department warns

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday announced an increase in local cases of pertussis, known as whooping cough, with five cases reported within the last week. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday announced an increase in local cases of whooping cough with five cases reported within the last week.

Pertussis, commonly known as “whooping cough,” is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing and can cause symptoms that last for weeks or even months, according to the health department.

While people of all ages can become ill, pertussis can be especially serious for infants, young children and older adults.

Officials noted a rise in confirmed and reported cases of the illness, according to a news release.

What to look for

Symptoms usually start five to ten days after being around someone who is sick. Early symptoms may look like a common cold and can include:

• Runny nose;

• Sneezing;

• Mild fever; and

• Cough, which may become worse after one to two weeks and can include fast coughing fits that may sound like a “whoop.”

How to stay healthy

To help stop the spread of illness:

• Wash your hands often.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Stay home when sick.

• Stay up-to-date on your vaccines.

To learn more about whooping cough, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

The DeKalb County Health Department offers vaccines for both children and adults. For more information, call 815-758-6673 or visit the health department website.