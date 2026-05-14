DeKalb summer camp finder tool built by local parent, for local parents

The interface of the DeKalb Parent summer camp finder tool is seen. (Photo Provided By Nia Springer-Norris )

It’s about that time of year when families make plans to enroll children in summer camp, if they have not already.

It can be a daunting task in more ways than one for parents to find fun, age-appropriate programs that will keep their children engaged when school is out.

Nia Springer-Norris, who teaches communication and journalism at Northern Illinois University and is a local mother of three children, is the founder of Springer Creative Associates, LLC, the company behind DeKalb Parent, a new hyperlocal digital platform that strives to take the guesswork out of identifying and locating summer camp programs for children and their families.

Springer-Norris said the way the summer camp finder tool works is simple.

“I have been soliciting directly from organizations,” she said. “We built an admin dashboard, too, so organizations can log in and update their camps. And then I review and approve them.”

The platform allows users to filter information according to what they need from a summer camp database with searchable categories, age ranges, registration details and newsletter curations, according to a release.

Springer-Norris said she has long felt there was a need for such a platform in the community.

“I had been really wanting a central information-type source,” Springer-Norris said.

Nia Springer-Norris poses with her husband and their children in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Nia Springer-Norris )

Springer-Norris said she remembers growing up in the city in the generation when there were more alternative weeklies compiling guides for camps and other events. With her expertise in communication, media and technology, Springer-Norris said she believes the camp finder tool could fill that void locally in DeKalb.

“I’ve never really seen anything like that,” Springer-Norris said.

When asked if she is confident that this digital platform could someday become a central place for parents to find summer camps, Springer-Norris said yes.

“I do think there is a space for more positive and helpful voices in the local information ecosystem right now,” she said.

Springer-Norris said she doesn’t view information sharing within community groups on social media necessarily as a challenge to her efforts.

“To use the search function in local groups, I think [it] can be challenging sometimes,” she said. “I don’t see it as competition.”

Springer-Norris is in search of grant opportunities from funders in the journalism and civic technology sectors and is in discussion with local organizations about obtaining sponsored listings and newsletter partnerships, according to a news release.

This is not just another market trend, Springer-Norris said.

She said she’s invested in the community and committed to ensuring that the platform can provide real solutions to problems children and their families often face.

“This isn’t a startup story,” Springer-Norris said in a release. “It’s a neighbor story. I live here. My kids go to school here. I’m building something I would use every week.”

Some summer options for kids

Here’s a look at some of the ways that prospective campgoers can get involved this summer, in which registration remains ongoing.

DeKalb Park District

DeKalb Park District Camp Discover campers. Photo provided by Katie Drum, Marketing Director of the DeKalb Park District. (Photo Provided )

Through the DeKalb Park District , prospective campgoers have two main options to choose from.

Children ages 3 to 5 may participate in the Summer-Long Minis program, which runs May 26 through Aug. 7. The program is designed so that parents can choose whether they want their campers to participate in one or all three sections of day programming.

New this year is that the Summer-Long Minis will be doing more local field trips this year.

Camp Discover, which runs May 26 through Aug. 7, is the park district’s main camp program geared toward children ages 6 to 12.

As part of the program, the park district runs weekly field trips to various locations over the summer.

Emily Kvasnicka, recreation supervisor for DeKalb Park District, said it’s clear that park district camps are big with families.

“We try to create programming here that is consistent for our parents and the expectations of them and the campers,” Kvasnicka said. “The summer camp program here is more than just having fun. We provide a safe environment for those children. We also provide opportunities for them to learn and grow and experience things that they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to in other programs.”

Registration for park district camps closes at noon on the Tuesday before camp opens.

Camp pricing may vary, but scholarship assistance information is available on the park district’s website.

For information, contact Emily at ekvasnicka@dekalbparkdistrict.com

SIMSA/SIMBA

At Project HOPE, a nonprofit arm founded by some of the leaders from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb and from the larger surrounding community, prospective campgoers have one of two options to explore: one for SIMBA, and another for SIMSA.

Shaw Local 2008 file photo - SIMSA, or Safe In My Sister’s Arms, Director LaMetra Curry dances in the center of a circle of SIMSA/SIMBA members during their monthly gathering June 8, 2008 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb. The message of the 87-member group is of love. “We love you, we really do,” the group sang as they swayed together. (Shaw Local News Network)

SIMBA (Safe in My Brother’s Arms) is a local mentoring chapter committed to serving young boys, and SIMSA (Safe in My Sister’s Arms) is dedicated to the mentorship of young girls.

The principles of the two programs are built around the teachings of Kwanzaa.

Daveyon Bradley, the DeKalb chapter head for SIMBA, said the youth appear to be excited for summer camp this year.

“Last year, we had 19 kids,” Bradley said. “This year, we’re aiming for 26 to go to camp with us.”

Summer camp is expected to take place in July in Marengo, Ohio.

The camp will cost $490 per child, including transportation.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for anyone in need of financial assistance. Organizers said a carwash fundraiser will be held next month to help raise funds, as well.

Bradley touted the experience that campers will have this summer.

“It’s super, super fun,” Bradley said. “It’s a life-changing experience. They learn so much about their culture, so much about their history.”

The Salvation Army

Through the DeKalb Salvation Army, prospective campgoers have six options to choose from, all of which will take place in Salem, Wisconsin.

Kids Camp immerses young adventurers ages 7 to 12 in a journey through God’s creation and His word, according to a flyer. Whether it be hikes in the woods or campfire games, there’s something for everyone. The camp runs from June 8 to 11.

Creative Art Camp is designed for children ages 9 to 17 who want to refine their craft and cultivate a deeper appreciation for artistic expression through collaborative worship and performances, according to a flyer. Campers will be guided by accomplished instructors as they delve into a diverse array of disciplines, from mastering musical instruments to honing vocal talents. The camp runs from June 22 to 27.

Teen Camp is where teens ages 13 to 17 come together in the spirit of adventure, friendships, and meaningful moments to grow in confidence, leadership, and faith while making lifelong memories, according to a flyer. The camp runs July 6 to 11.

Sports Camp is where young athletes ages 9 to 14 go to grow in skill, confidence, and character. Whether it be high-energy drills and team competitions, or games, campers will be challenged and pushed to their limits, according to a flyer. Each day will consist of skill development that’s built on encouragement and helping kids build both athletic ability and strong sportsmanship. The camp runs June 15 to 19.

Leadership Camp immerses campers ages 10 to 14, ready to grow, serve, and lead with confidence into team challenges, leadership workshops, and hands-on service opportunities, all of which are meant to strengthen communication, character, and decision-making skills, according to a flyer. The camp, which runs June 29 to July 3, is designed for anyone looking to take the next step in leadership.

The Salvation Army Oudoors allows campers ages 9 to 12 to explore the wonders of God’s creation while building confidence, resilience, and teamwork. Whether it be hiking trails or hands-on challenges, there is something for everyone, according to a flyer. The camp, which runs July 13 to 17, is filled with opportunities for growth and discovery.

Jennifer Spencer, corps administrator for The Salvation Army, said she encourages families to consider Salvation Army camps.

“It’s such a fantastic time for children that the camp they will experience will change their lives,” Spencer said. “It’ll stay with them forever. And they will make friendships that will last forever.”

Registration for Salvation Army camps will close May 15.

The cost for new campers is only $15. Transportation to and from the camp is provided.

For information, call 815-756-4308 and ask for Jennifer or Elena.