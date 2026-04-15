Sip and shop? DeKalb leaders propose ‘on-the-go’ adult drink options to encourage more pedestrians downtown

El Jimador Mexican Grill Co-owner Olivia Pacheco pours margaritas during DeKalb’s first Cinco de Mayo celebration co-hosted by Willrett Flower Co. at Third Street in DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Loca)

A new concept before the DeKalb City Council could entertain the idea of allowing patrons to consume drinks in and around the premises of multiple establishments in the city’s downtown.

Under a proposed Entertainment District, participating businesses of the city’s Central Business District would pilot a program in which patrons may carry a single alcoholic beverage in a city-approved, branded cup.

The concept, if approved by the council, aims to provide a fun, safe way to encourage more pedestrians to walk downtown in the late afternoon and evening, combining dining and entertainment venues, according to the city.

Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker said he sees a need for an Entertainment District.

“People in my ward are telling me ‘We need something to do downtown,’” Walker said.

Piloting such a program is nothing new in northern Illinois.

Other communities adopting such measures include Chicago, Rockford, Utica, and more.

Mayor Cohen Barnes expressed his support for the program and what it would offer.

“What I’m probably most excited about is our downtown merchants being able to create new events and new things that they want to do,” Barnes said. “This is going to help facilitate.”

Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker (shown in this Shaw Local June 2025 file photo at a City Council meeting) said he sees a need for an Entertainment District. (Mark Busch)

City staff said a proposed entertainment district in DeKalb may include about a dozen participating businesses.

Any establishment with a liquor license opting in would have city-issued stickers or displays to indicate their program participation, city documents show. Adults age 21 or older would also be required to wear a wristband to show they have been carded and purchased a drink.

Any business found not adhering to the city’s rules may face penalties under the existing liquor license regulations, city documents show.

Non-licensed businesses within the Entertainment District may choose whether to welcome these customers onto their premises with the understanding that drinks are sold and served elsewhere in the district, city documents show. Participation is not mandatory for all establishments in the downtown.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic said he wanted to know how the proposed district may impact the city’s police department from an enforcement perspective.

“We’ve had recent discussions about the concerns of people gathering in our parking lots downtown,” Verbic said. “I could see this somewhat encouraging that practice.”

In response, City Manager Bill Nicklas emphasized the police department’s commitment to community policing.

“Chief and I have talked about this,” Nicklas said. “This is a challenge. ... We’ll have to have people who are in downtown, some of our officers.”

The program is intended to run from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A last call for drinks may be implemented at 9:30 p.m.

Alcohol in non-city-approved bottles, cans, and glass containers would not be allowed and is restricted outside of the proposed Entertainment District.

The district’s boundaries would be contained on the west by the east curbline of North First Street; on the north by the south curbline of East Locust Street; on the east by the west curbline of North Fourth Street; and on the south by the Union Pacific right-of-way, city documents show.

Also included as a proposed cutout is the northeast corner of North Fourth Street and East Locust Street to include The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St.

Barnes said he likes the idea of removing this barrier for downtown area businesses and special events.

“With some of the events that we already have going on, this just allows a little more freedom for those kind of things that naturally happen,” Barnes said.

A vote on the program is expected at a future date.

If approved, an ordinance outlining an Entertainment District would include a Dec. 31 sunset date. In doing so, the City Council can decide whether to renew or extend the program.