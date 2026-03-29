Barb City Manor gets $100K in DeKalb city aid for building upgrades

Barb City Manor, at 680 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. (Mark Busch)

Barb City Manor, an independent retirement living community, is getting a $100,000 boost in aid from the city of DeKalb.

The DeKalb City Council voted, 5-0, to support the manor’s funding request at a recent meeting. First Ward Alderwoman Carloyn Zasada, 4th Ward Alderman Justin Carlson, and 7th Ward Alderman John Walker were absent.

Barb City Manor executive director Sarah Davis made a pitch to the City Council for both its 2025 and 2026 allocations to help pay for building maintenance and safety projects.

The city in 2019 backed a lease and operating agreement with Barb City Manor, city documents show.

In doing so, the city committed to paying for capital improvements through 2028.

City Manager Bill Nicklas expressed support for the manor’s funding request.

“I think they have been good stewards,” Nicklas said.

Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd., relies on the city to provide $50,000 annually as part of the agreement, city documents show.

The City Council has considered several funding requests from Barb City Manor over the years. The assistance has aided the manor in replacing two main passenger elevators in 2020, modernizing a third hydraulic elevator in the east wing in 2022, supporting essential boiler system repairs in 2023, and repairing and replacing the facility’s parking lots in 2024, city documents show.

City staff said there had been discussions last year about how the manor could put the funding to use. Around that time, the idea of merging requests for 2025 and 2026 was proposed in hopes of saving money on rising costs.

The manor did not make an ask for funding last year and is requesting $100,000.

That money is intended to pay for replacing limestone caps on the parapet walls, replacing deteriorating exterior doors, and replacing several boiler valves, all of which come at a total project cost exceeding $100,000, city documents show.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said it makes sense to support the manor’s request.

“I think it’s just going to cost more next year,” Larson said. “The more you can give them this year, go for it.”

The funding request, as approved, covers the manor through the year’s end.

Nicklas said he has no concerns about the manor’s use of funding.

“We know they’ll spend it well,” Nicklas said.