Fire at DeKalb Target loading bay causes some damage to outside of building

A fire occurred in a loading dock at the Target located at 2555 Sycamore Road in DeKalb on March 28, 2026, according to the DeKalb Fire Department. (Camden Lazenby)

A fire erupted in a loading bay Saturday at a DeKalb Target, Fire Chief Luke Howieson confirmed to Shaw Local.

“[It] wasn’t a large fire by any means,” Howieson said. “We’re thinking $50,000 to repair. ... There’s some loss of product.”

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, smoke damage was visible on the outside of the large retail building, above one of the loading docks on the north side of the building.

The building was open for shoppers as of 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Howieson said he isn’t expecting anything nefarious to be the culprit.

“I’m sure it’s an accidental fire,” Howieson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.