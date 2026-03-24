NIU’s Huskie Motorsports making a comeback

NIU Huskie Motorsports members Phillip Kim (right) and Abid Alnafoosi (left) speak to visitors at the team’s booth. Students explained their engineering decisions to both technical audiences and everyday car enthusiasts on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

After several years away, Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Motorsports team returned recently to one of the automotive industry’s most recognizable stages: the Chicago Auto Show.

For the students who design and build the team’s SAE Formula-style race car from the ground up, the opportunity to showcase their work alongside major manufacturers was validation of the group’s resurgence.

“It shows that we can go back to our prime,” said Abid Alnafoosi, the team’s vice president who will soon succeed the graduating Ethan Pritchard as president. “Not only are we able to produce a car that can compete, but we’re also able to show it off to others.”

One of the largest auto shows in North America – first staged in 1901 and held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent – the Chicago Auto Show ran from Feb. 7 through Feb 16. A rotating group of about a dozen NIU students staffed the booth, speaking with attendees, industry professionals and fellow engineering enthusiasts who stopped to take a closer look at the student-built machine.

NIU Huskie Motorsports vice president Abid Alnafoosi speaks to visitors at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

Standing among the polished displays of major automakers, the experience carried special meaning for these students. Many are eager to build careers in the automotive industry, Alnafoosi noted.

“It was truly inspiring,” he said. “Seeing our car there means we’ve taken a first step into that world.”

Senior Dorian Wike, one of the team’s drivers, and CEET Dean Dave Grewell emphasized the many ways engineering shapes the world – from transportation and manufacturing to everyday technologies.

Wike noted that his involvement with Huskie Motorsports blends his love for engineering with his love for cars.

“I think the thing that interests me most about engineering in general is just the process,” Wike said. “Kind of starting with nothing and then seeing it slowly form and then get made in the real world.”

For Huskie Motorsports students, regional media attention to the event reinforced the broader impact of their work.

The response from attendees throughout the auto show was equally encouraging. Visitors were impressed not only with the car’s design but also with how NIU’s entry compared with vehicles from other universities competing in Formula SAE events.

NIU engineering student Livio Letteriello answers technical questions from members of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) regarding the student-built and designed SAE Formula-style race car on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

Patrick Ziegenfuss, membership, operations and events manager at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and the Chicago Auto Show, said he and his colleagues were excited to welcome the NIU team back and looks forward to their return next year.

“There is no better way for us to engage younger show attendees with an interest in engineering than connecting them with student organizations like Huskie Motorsports to show the opportunities available after high school,” Ziegenfuss said. “To show these prospective students how they can leverage their interest into building and racing their own vehicle is invaluable for us.”

Team members connected with professionals from across the engineering and automotive sectors, opening doors to potential partnerships and future opportunities. Representatives from several manufacturing companies stopped by to learn more about the team’s work, and students even made connections with companies such as Valvoline, Alnafoosi said.

Bolstered by Chicago section of SAE

Members of NIU Huskie Motorsports and the Chicago section of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) gather at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 6, 2026, the day before the show's public opening (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

A key ally in the team’s return to the Chicago Auto Show was the Chicago section of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) , a professional organization dedicated to all aspects of the vehicle mobility industry.

For Timothy Hicks, a 40-year engineering industry veteran and SAE Chicago Section chair, seeing students like those from Huskie Motorsports engaging with the industry is exactly the kind of pipeline the profession needs. He cited the “obvious enthusiasm” of team members and was impressed by the expertise of students who presented to SAE Chicago members.

“It’s always encouraging to see students this fired up about engineering,” he said. “You talk with them for a few minutes and you can tell – they’re already thinking like engineers. This is the next wave coming into the industry.”

Just as valuable as the networking was the chance for students to sharpen their communication skills. At a venue like the Chicago Auto Show, team members found themselves explaining their engineering decisions to both technical audiences and everyday car enthusiasts.

The experience helped them learn how to translate complex engineering concepts into clear, accessible language—an essential skill for any future engineer.

For Huskie Motorsports, the appearance also helped elevate the visibility of NIU’s engineering programs. Displaying their car alongside entries from other schools, and amid exhibits from major manufacturers, demonstrated the level of work NIU students are capable of producing.

Huskie Motorsports isn’t pumping the brakes on its ambitions, either.

The team is testing and refining its current car in preparation for competitions such as the Pittsburgh Shootout. At the same time, development is already underway on the team’s 2027 vehicle, which members hope will mark a major step forward in performance and design.

For Alnafoosi, the experience affirmed how far the team has come.

“One super notable moment was driving back from the auto show,” Alnafoosi said. “That’s when I finally realized that the dream I had been chasing for two years – seeing our car at the Chicago Auto Show – had come true.”