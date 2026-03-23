Barb City Manor requests $100K from city for DeKalb building improvements

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – The DeKalb City Council on Monday is expected to consider a funding request from a local retirement community for $100,000 meant for building maintenance and safety. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb City Council on Monday is expected to consider a funding request from a local retirement community for $100,000 meant for building maintenance and safety.

The funding, if approved, would go to Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd., according to documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting. The Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Manor executive director Sarah Davis sent a letter to the city March 6 asking for the funding as part of an established agreement with the city dating back to June 24, 2019, documents show.

“These improvements are essential to preserving the structural integrity and safety of the building while ensuring Barb City Manor can continue providing safe, stable, and affordable housing for people 62 years and older in the community,” Davis wrote. “We appreciate the City of DeKalb’s continued partnership and support in maintaining this historic building and the service it provides to our residents.”

In the letter, Davis outlines several projects that Barb City Manor would use the money for: The limestone caps on the 1923 portion of the building would be removed and replaced. The work is needed to help with water retention that happens between the roof and roof deck, Davis wrote. Tuckpointing would be completed on the penthouse walls.

The roof also requires patching. And exterior doors need to be replaced due to safety, Davis wrote.

Barb City Manor has contracted with Weaver Construction and Olsson Roofing for the projects.

If the Council on Monday approves the funding, it wouldn’t be the first time city money has aided the Manor in capital improvements.

The city and Barb City Manor signed a 10-year lease and operating agreement effective June 2019, documents show. As part of that contract, the city committed $50,000 annually for the building.

City staff are recommending that the Council approve the request.

Shaw Local file photo – Also at Monday’s meeting, the Council is expected to consider proposed changes to several resident-led city committees, many of which provide research, analysis, and recommendations to the Council on proposed policy. (Megann Horstead)

Also: Council to consider changes to resident-led commissions

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Council is expected to consider proposed changes to several resident-led city committees, many of which provide research, analysis, and recommendations to the Council on proposed policy.

The city of DeKalb has had longstanding groups – made up of mostly resident volunteers appointed by the mayor – who keep tabs and discuss topics such as the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, police and fire agencies, economic development, the city’s budget and help vet proposed development projects before they get to the Council for a vote.

Among those boards, several are required by the city, according to Monday’s agenda: The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, the DeKalb Public Liobrary Board, the Fire Pension Board, the Police Pension Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Of the existing groups, three haven’t met “for some time and have no active members,” officials wrote. Those are the city’s Economic Development Commission, Human Relations Commission and Landmark Commission.

City staff have proposed the following changes to those three commissions, subject to Council direction:

Human Relations Commission: City staff are proposing this commission be reactivated with a plan to recruit new members from various local nonprofits that center social services in their mission. The city lists examples such as Hope Haven homeless shelter, Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, Safe Passage which is a DeKalb-based crisis shelter for those suffering from domestic violence, Elder Care Services, and RAMP, which supports those with disabilities. As proposed, the group would meet on an “as-needed basis,” documents show.

The Commission’s members have changed over the years, some via mayoral appointment, some because they were elected to the City Council and some who have previously said they weren’t reappointed. The commission is tasked with reviewing city policy to ensure it’s fair and equitable or provide referrals to agencies for alleged discrimination complaints. Among other things, the group is meant to “foster a community that respects and supports the diversity and dignity of all people and promotes building strong relationships between its diverse citizens, groups, and organizations,” according to the group’s mission.