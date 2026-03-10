NIU awarded $1.5M for humanities internship program

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Northern Illinois University has received $1.5 million to expand its humanities majors and support student internships through at least 2030.

NIU was awarded the grant from the Mellon Foundation, a private, New York-based foundation that supports the arts and humanities, according to a news release.

The private grant will be bolstered by another $1 million matching grant through the Foundation, meant to encourage donors to continue to support the program beyond the next five years.

“This generous investment strengthens NIU’s commitment to connecting the exceptional learning led by our faculty with hands-on, career-focused experiences beyond the classroom,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a news release. “These opportunities help students not only graduate but succeed and lead in their chosen fields. We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation for its partnership and for recognizing the strength of our vision.”

The university plans to implement a new, multi-year internship program for humanities majors. The funds also are expected to substantially increase paid opportunities for NIU students.

The Mellon Foundation grant is effective through November 2030, according to the release.

In the new program, students are expected to connect with professionals in their field of interest and put their skills to use.

University officials said the grant will help expand student opportunities and reduce barriers, like financial constraints, because the internships will be paid.

Portions of the grant also will establish a long-term endowment.

“This program expands the powerful role the humanities play in preparing students for life after NIU,” Robert Brinkmann, dean of NIU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in a news release. “Through paid, high-impact internships, our students will apply the critical thinking, communication, and analytical skills they develop in the classroom to real-world challenges. These experiences not only strengthen career readiness but also deepen community-based partnerships and research opportunities that benefit our students, our faculty, and the broader public.”

The NIU Foundation is expected to oversee the grant money and implementation. Faculty and staff will mentor students through the internship program.