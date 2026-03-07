Tom & Jerry’s Restaurant owner appeals to Sycamore for new zoning to rebuild after fire

An excavator takes chunks out of Tom & Jerry’s Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, as teardown is underway at the popular Sycamore restaurant after it was destroyed by fire Jan. 31. The eatery plans to reopen soon at 265 W. Peace Road while they rebuild at the original location. (Mark Busch)

The woman behind Tom & Jerry’s and Catering by Diann is asking Sycamore city officials to rezone the property at the now-demolished restaurant on DeKalb Avenue, part of a plan to rebuild after a fire, city documents show.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request from Diann Beaulieu to change the zoning for the DeKalb Avenue property that long housed the restaurant. She told the city she intends to rebuild a new Tom & Jerry’s, documents show.

As a part of that venture, she’s asking the city to change the property’s zoning from central business district to highway business district, according to city documents.

Sycamore Director of Community Development John Sauter described the current zoning for the property as “anomalous” in a March 2 email to City Manager Michael Hall. He wrote that central business district properties are typically within the city’s downtown district.

“Tom & Jerry’s has been a valued business partner within the community for many years, and they plan to continue to do so as soon as they are able to rebuild,” Sauter wrote. “Staff is both grateful and excited for Mrs. Beaulieu’s continued investment in Sycamore.”

Tom & Jerry’s, 1670 DeKalb Ave., was destroyed by fire that broke out early in the morning on Jan. 31.

The building was demolished the week of Feb. 19.

Five weeks removed from the blaze, and amid a sudden change in Sycamore Fire Department leadership that city officials have shared little about so far, Beaulieu, Meyer and other colleagues were given a standing ovation by hundreds at a Sycamore Chamber of Commerce event they catered on Thursday.

Sycamore Chamber Executive Director RoseMarie Treml revealed to everyone in attendance that Tom & Jerry’s will officially reopen at 11 a.m. on Saturday at its new temporary location at 265 W. Peace Road.