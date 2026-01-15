DeKalb library to host roller derby event Jan. 17

Shaw Local file photo – Residents can learn about the Barbed Wire Roller Derby team during an event at the DeKalb Public Library. (Rob Winner)

Residents can learn about the Barbed Wire Roller Derby team during an event at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free event begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about the derby team and its history and training process. Attendees also will be able to attend a Barbed Wire Roller Derby event at 6 p.m. at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Tickets will be 50% off for event attendees. Children 8 and younger get in for free. No registration is required.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.