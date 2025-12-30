America 250 Declaration of Independence event set July 8 in DeKalb County

FILE - A person holds a copy of the Constitution of the United States of America and Declaration of Independence at a May Day rally for the Rule of Law, May 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray, File) (Adam Gray/AP)

There’s at least one event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary that DeKalb County’s top employee said he’s ready to share the word about.

On July 8, 250 years to the day after Philadelphia residents were first read the Declaration of Independence, Americans across the country will read the revolutionary letter. They will do so “together” through an event being led by America250 Hawaii, according to the organization behind American 250 events.

On Dec. 17, interim DeKalb County Administrator Derek Hiland told the DeKalb County Board that they should expect county participation in that event.

“That is the one event I want to acknowledge now, first and foremost,” Hiland said. “We are just on the cusp of turning 109 years at DeKalb County, but I think America 250 probably should take precedence.”

Other events are in the works, but the Declaration of Independence read-along is the first to be announced by government officials. Hiland said the city of DeKalb has been meeting for about two months to work on DeKalb’s efforts for the country’s anniversary.

The national Declaration of Independence event is expected to be at 5 p.m. July 8 somewhere in DeKalb County. Where the patriotic event will be held still is up in the air, however.

“Across the country, the Declaration of Independence will be read in unison,” Hiland said. “In a perfect world, we’re going to be doing so on the courthouse lawn, utilizing that as our backdrop.”

Planning for the local event still is in its early stages. Hiland said he’s seeking to meet with DeKalb County Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller and DeKalb organizers to see if the courthouse lawn can be used for the occasion.

“We as a county want to support the efforts of our community,” Hiland said.