St. Charles father, daughter inducted into NIU’s Engineering Hall of Fame together

Divya Behl speaks on Oct. 4, 2025, at the engineering tent during NIU's Homecoming, when the inaugural College of Enginerring Hall of Fame class was announced. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University)

A St. Charles father and daughter have been named to Northern Illinois University’s inaugural Hall of Fame class for the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

The Hall of Fame was launched this fall during the college’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Dr. Promod Vohra and Divya Behl were inducted together, as father and daughter, highlighting research and work from two generations of NIU alumni.

Former NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology Dean Promod Vohr (middle) is flanked by his wife, Anju (left), and daughter, Divya Behl (right), outside NIU's engineering building Nov. 14, 2025. The father and daughter were inducted together into the department's Hall of Fame this year. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University)

From first graduate student to transformational dean

A native of India, Vohra came to NIU at CEET’s inception in the mid-1980s. The first graduate student in CEET’s history, he earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1988. He followed it with a doctorate in instructional technology from NIU in 1993, then joined the faculty and steadily moved into leadership roles.

In 2003, he was appointed acting dean and shortly after became the full dean, serving until 2016.

In that span, Vohra helped spur on and shape CEET’s expansion. He led efforts that strengthened career placement, broadened partnerships with community colleges and industry, and supported initiatives aimed at increasing diversity and student engagement.

He was pivotal in building partnerships with more than 400 companies, championing high job placement, and expanding pathways that made an NIU engineering degree more accessible and affordable. And his work with community colleges helped numerous students transfer in with credits and graduate with less debt.

In his remarks, Vohra closed with a powerful reminder of the role that engineers play.

Dr. Promod Vohra was inducted into Northern Illinois University’s inaugural Hall of Fame for the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology in November. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

“Engineers are the catalysts of innovation and wealth creation. If you don’t create products, the lawyers have nothing to protect. If you don’t create products, businesses have nothing to sell, and we don’t need IT,” he said. “So, we are the starting point of wealth creation in this country.”

For him, the Hall of Fame honor is a bookend to a long career that began – and continues – in the Fox Valley and beyond. Over the past nine years, he’s been active in philanthropy and business in a variety of roles, including acquiring PMA Friction Products with his daughter in 2024. He remains engaged in engineering education and consulting work while living in St. Charles with his wife, Anju.

From toddler in hallway to manufacturing CEO

While Vohra’s story traces CEET’s early years, his daughter’s story shows what the college has helped produce for the next generation.

Born shortly before CEET itself was officially established, Behl grew up with NIU as a familiar backdrop. In her remarks at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Behl recalled walking the campus hallways as a toddler while her father completed his graduate work.

Years later, after graduating from Sycamore High School in 2002, she enrolled at NIU, earning her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering in 2005 and master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering in 2008, both times receiving her diploma from her proud father.

She is the CEO, president and owner of Batavia-based PMA Friction Products, a global leader in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered brake and clutch friction materials.

With over 20 years of experience in the aerospace, automotive and industrial industries, Behl previously served as vice president and general manager at Woodward Inc., where she led the aerospace hydraulics business unit.

Divya Behl and her husband. Dr. A. Rishi Behl, along with their two children pose for a photo outside the NIU engineering building Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

During her tenure at Woodward, she also was vice president of the program management office and systems test facility. Roles at previous employers included vice president of operations and engineering and program management officer.

Beyond her corporate leadership, she’s a passionate advocate for education and professional development. From 2010 to 2012, while residing in Dallas, she created and hosted “Weekend Wisdom,” a nationwide radio show that offered practical advice to help listeners save time, money and energy.

“My career the last 20 years has looked much more like a sine curve than it has a straight line,” Behl said during her CEET Hall of Fame acceptance speech. “I have engineering to thank for so much of it; I have Northern to thank for so much of it.”

NIU, she said, has been “the only constant in a life that is full of change.” And for Behl, her induction is more like a springboard than a personal milestone.

“I think to myself about legacy and what the next 20 years looks like,” she said. “I’m asking myself, `What else?’ … What is the impact that we have on society? What is our legacy? How are we going to create that legacy for all the students that come through this building?”

Colleagues who nominated her for CEET’s Hall of Fame highlighted not only her operational expertise but also her commitment to guiding newer engineers. She traces that passion to her years at NIU.

Behl, like her father, now lives in St. Charles with her family. Her husband, A. Rishi Behl, is an orthopedic surgeon whose work includes serving as head team physician for NIU athletics. Their two children are enrolled in St. Charles School District 303 schools.

A shared moment, decades in the making

For the Tri-Cities area, the joint induction highlights the region’s long-standing ties to NIU engineering. Many CEET graduates work in local industries, with Vohra and Behl contributing significantly to that ecosystem.

As dean, Vohra helped forge partnerships with companies across northern Illinois, including firms in the Fox Valley, which created internships, co-ops and research collaborations.

The Nov. 14 induction ceremony took place during CEET’s Innovation Showcase, an event that brought alumni, faculty, researchers and students together to highlight advances in manufacturing, analytics and emerging technologies.

Purush Damodaran, a longtime NIU professor of industrial and systems engineering who also is the department’s interim chair, noted that their selections to the CEET Hall of Fame are “a testament to their shared commitment and contributions, which we deeply appreciate.”

Divya Behl was inducted into Northern Illinois University’s inaugural Hall of Fame class for the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology in November. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

He lauded Behl for “being an exceptional partner” to CEET, including engaging students through sponsored research projects at her company.

Damodaran also has worked with Vohra for over a decade on several impactful initiatives, including the Engineer-in-Residence program, corporate partnerships and international collaborations.

“All are aimed at directly benefiting budding engineers from CEET,” Damodaran said. “Together, we continue to tackle challenging problems that strengthen the local economy by engaging Northern’s engineering students in industry-driven projects.”

This story by Matt Baron originally was published in NIU’s Newsroom and has been republished with permission.