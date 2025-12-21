New program meant to help DeKalb County residents before they need to call 911

Representatives from the DeKalb Fire Department, Elder Care Services, and the DeKalb County Community Foundation gather in mid-December 2025 to highlight the Community Paramedicine Program grant, which supported the purchase of a new response vehicle and related equipment. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation)

A new program has been launched to aid DeKalb County-area elderly residents who need specialized equipment and other health care services.

The paramedicine program partners with local first responders also in an effort to reduce nonemergency 911 calls, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Multiple grants were secured to help launch the Community Paramedicine Program, which is designed to focus on proactive and preventative care for area elderly and vulnerable residents.

The foundation helped secure a $135,000 in grants – $45,000 from Elder Care Services and $90,000 from the DeKalb Fire Department – to kick-start the program. Funds also will go to purchase specialized equipment for emergency vehicles.

Funding for the grants came from the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund at the Community Foundation, dedicated to supporting health care and affordable housing initiatives in DeKalb Township, according to the release.

“We’re deeply grateful for the generous support that’s strengthening our Community Paramedicine Program,” Tara Russo, executive director of Elder Care Services, said in a news release. “It allows us to provide compassionate, personalized care to vulnerable seniors, supporting their independence and overall well-being.”

Equipment purchased through a grant for use in the Community Paramedicine Program vehicle includes a Stryker chair, a portable defibrillator and a portable LUCAS 3 chest compression system. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation)

The program includes a system to assess caller needs, provide follow-up care and connect individuals to local partner agencies that can assist with long-term support. The new response vehicle and equipment funded through this grant have been purchased and are ready for use.

“We truly appreciate the support of the Community Foundation and the Eychaner family as we enhance the fire department’s ability to expand our Community Paramedicine Program and better serve DeKalb and the surrounding communities,” acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson said in a news release. “This grant allows the department to collaborate with community partners to connect patients with the appropriate resources, which helps reduce reliance on the 911 emergency system.

“The program has already shown meaningful results. In one case, we were able to connect a patient with the right services and reduce 911 calls from 73 in one year to zero. We have experienced similar successes through this program and look forward to continuing to grow this service in partnership with Elder Care Services.”

Through community engagement, the foundation distributes resources to address critical challenges and supports forward-thinking solutions that enhance the well-being of residents.

“Community paramedicine is an innovative and evolving model that brings primary and preventive care directly into people’s homes,” said Jolene Willis, grants and community initiatives director at the Community Foundation. “We’re proud to support Elder Care Services and the city of DeKalb Fire Department as they work together to address nonemergency needs.

“Their partnership connects residents with local nonprofits and support agencies, improving quality of life and ensuring that people receive the right care at the right time.”

For more information about the Community Paramedicine Program, email Colleen Parks, clinical director at Elder Care Services in DeKalb County, at cparks@ecsdekalb.org, or Howieson at luke.howieson@cityofdekalb.com.

For more information about proactive grant opportunities at the Community Foundation, contact Willis at j.willis@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.