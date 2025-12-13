Vote to reject plans for former St. Mary’s Hospital building in DeKalb fails

The long-vacant former St. Mary’s Hospital at 145 Fisk Ave. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

After repeated delays, plans for developing the former St. Mary’s Hospital building in DeKalb may be a go.

At its meeting this week, the DeKalb City Council was briefed on new developments concerning the vacant property, 145 Fisk Ave.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the project has seen significant progress.

“We’ve been looking to have a final engineering plan in preparation for future work on this property,” Nicklas said. “At the November 10 meeting, we were directed with Mr. [Jon] Sauser to get something to you at the first meeting in December. Here we are, and we do have a final engineering plan.”

City staff said they are in receipt of a final engineering plan.

Local developer Jon Sauser has proposed plans to turn the former St. Mary’s Hospital building into apartments.

Three years ago, the City Council approved a zoning change that would allow the 103-year-old building at 145 Fisk Ave. to hold 32 apartments. Since that time, the project has been met with repeated delays.

Nicklas said the final engineering plan has been reviewed by city staff.

“There are some minor tweaks, but it’s been prepared by Mr. [David] Weber of Willett Hoffman,” Nicklas said. “We’ve worked with them many times in the past.”

Nicklas urged the council to reconsider the project based on the final engineering plan submitted to the city.

“We’ve reviewed it, and we feel that it meets, essentially, our requirements,” he said. “We’re willing to work through minor details that may be there.”

In a unanimous decision, the City Council voted to reject a measure that would have repealed the action that greenlit the project in the first place. Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith was absent.

Plans for the former St. Mary’s Hospital building will head to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review at a later date. After which, the City Council will have a chance to weigh in.