Transit facility, license plate reader system part of DeKalb’s 2026 spending plan

The city of DeKalb’s budget for 2026 includes funding for site preparation and construction of a new transit facility, as well as a new license plate reader system.

Other items in the budget include well construction and rehabilitation, and a new administrative staffing position.

The DeKalb City Council greenlit its 2026 spending plan during its Dec. 8 meeting.

City Manager Bill Nicklas in November briefed the council on a budget proposal for 2026 that includes a tax levy that will raise the amount homeowners owe, despite the tax rate remaining flat over the previous year.

For levy year 2025, the tax rate remains 0.62, city documents show. The estimated equalized assessed valuation for 2025 taxes payable to the city in 2026 is $1.44 billion.

Under the approved levy, homeowners whose properties have an EAV of $157,229 should expect to pay $941.92 on the city portion of their bill, according to city documents. That’s compared with the $850.67 paid last year at the same rate for the same homeowner.

The City Council passed the budget in a 7-0 vote. Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith was absent.

Here are some details in the 2026 spending plan: